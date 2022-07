From celebrating the Fourth of July to catching an artist exhibition, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the month around the Main Line. Support Stand Up to Cancer by participating in this first-ever collision of running and immersive entertainment. Hoof around Lincoln Financial Field and Wells Fargo Center past live DJs, bubble zones, interactive light shows and more. Celebrate your finish and “light up the night” with a massive after-party featuring top DJ headliners. The pre-party kicks off at Xfinity Live! at 7 p.m. Visit nightnationrun.com/philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO