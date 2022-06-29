ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Van Gogh: The immersive experience

Fox40
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe art of Vincent Van Gogh is being celebrated in a new way. Interview: California attorney general candidate …. People and animals are being evacuated from the Rices …. Rices Fire prompts evacuations of people and...

fox40.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ARTnews

Environmental Activists Glue Themselves to Landscape Paintings, Including One by van Gogh

Click here to read the full article. Activists from the environmental group Just Stop Oil, a coalition of activist organizations in the United Kingdom whose members regularly perform acts of civil disobedience, glued themselves to two paintings: one in the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow yesterday, the other at the Courtauld Institute in London today. At the Courtauld, two activists with the group affixed themselves to Vincent van Gogh’s Peach Trees in Blossom (1889), which is considered a highlight of the museum’s Impressionist and Post-Impressionist holdings. In a statement released by Just Stop Oil, one of the protesters, Louis McKechnie,...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

The FBI Seized 25 Basquiat Paintings From a Florida Museum Because They Might Be Fakes

Click here to read the full article. In what might be every museum’s nightmare, a whole exhibition of supposed Jean-Michel Basquiat artworks was seized by the FBI on Friday for potentially being fake. The 25 works, part of the Orlando Museum of Art’s “Heroes & Monsters” exhibition, were seized after their authenticity was called into question, according to reporting in The New York Times. In documents reviewed by the newspaper, the FBI said its investigation had revealed “false information related to the alleged prior ownership of the paintings” and “attempts to sell the paintings using false provenance, and bank records show...
FLORIDA STATE
Fstoppers

Landscape Photography and Self-Expression

What urges you to travel, hike, and camp out for landscape photography? How do your emotions affect what you shoot and how the output turns out?. Landscape photographers have different stories behind why and how they chose to become landscape photographers. Not everyone just woke up one day and thought that they’d travel thousands of miles, walk for hours and hours, and live their most passionate lives outdoors. Though the love for the outdoors and the process of creating breathtaking images binds all of us, we all have different reasons that fuel our passion for photographing landscapes.
PHOTOGRAPHY
wmagazine.com

Artist Piero Gilardi’s Surrealist Fashion Comes to Life Once More

A dancer wears Piero Gilardi's "Vestito Natura Betulle" at Piper Club in Turin, 1967. Courtesy of Magazzino Italian Art. At the Magazzino Italian Art museum in Cold Spring, New York—a white, modernist building that looks chic and minimal against the green pastures of Putnam County—there’s an entire room devoted to the works of the artist Piero Gilardi. A pioneer of the Arte Povera movement in the 1960s and ’70s, which saw Italian artists taking radical stances against institutions and systems of government, Gilardi’s career centered mostly on what he called Tappeto-Natura, or “nature carpets.” The “carpets” are, in fact, 3-D renderings of various nature scenes: pebbles on a beach, rollicking foamy waves with seagulls, the mossy forest ground, all done in polyurethane foam. Not only are the nature carpets laid out on the floor of the nonprofit museum, which was founded by Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spanu in 2017 and received a significant renovation in 2020, but they’re also mounted onto the walls, like tactile paintings of sunflower fields and bushels of vegetables.
COLD SPRING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Stockton, CA
Entertainment
City
Stockton, CA
Daily Mail

Mexican mayor marries an ALLIGATOR wearing a wedding dress and seals nuptials by kissing his new bride 'Princess' as part of age-old ritual

A Mexican mayor married an alligator that was wearing a wedding dress and sealed their nuptials with a kiss. San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa married the alligator as part of an age-old indigenous ritual to bring abundance to the village in southwestern Mexico. In a colorful ceremony, traditional...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hackernoon.com

David Copperfield: Chapter 12 - Liking Life On My Own Account No Better, I Form A Great Resolution

In due time, Mr. Micawber’s petition was ripe for hearing; and that gentleman was ordered to be discharged under the Act, to my great joy. His creditors were not implacable; and Mrs. Micawber informed me that even the revengeful boot-maker had declared in open court that he bore him no malice, but that when money was owing to him he liked to be paid. He said he thought it was human nature.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SFGate

Margaret Keane, a painter who was all about the eyes, dies at 94

For a few years in the 1960s, Margaret Keane's paintings of mournful saucer-eyed figures -- tearful waifs, haunted-looking adults, gloomy cats and dogs -- seemed to be everywhere. Easily recognizable with their big expressive eyes, her pictures were adapted into posters, plates, figurines and postcards, sold on racks at Woolworth while the originals were exhibited at the United Nations and the New York World's Fair.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Smithonian

“Family Ties: Daguerreotype Portraits” and “Powerful Partnerships: Civil War-Era Couples”

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery announces two exhibitions of early American photography to premiere July 1 alongside the reinstallation of “Out of Many: Portraits from 1600 to 1900” in the museum’s collection galleries. “Family Ties: Daguerreotype Portraits” and “Powerful Partnerships: Civil War-Era Couples” will explore portraiture from the mid-19th century. Both exhibitions are curated by Senior Curator of Photographs Ann M. Shumard and will be on view on the museum’s first floor.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Vincent Van Gogh

Comments / 0

Community Policy