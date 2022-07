The 2023 NBA playoffs are more than nine months away, and one thing is already clear. The Minnesota Timberwolves grabbed a megaphone and announced that to the world when they traded multiple players and several first-round picks one of them in 2029, which means that youngster is currently 12 and probably cant dunk yet to the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gobert.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO