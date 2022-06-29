Interesting Museums to Explore by Motorcycle

Jeff Leblanc, of Campton, a veteran woodworker, turned his interest to a new form of woodworking just a few years ago. A fairly new addition to the art world is the distinctive and beautiful craft of combining resin and wood into creative and visually appealing pieces of functional art. This is now LeBlanc’s focus: “I’ll be going into my fourth year of working with the combination of resin and wood, so I’m still quite new to the medium. I’ve been familiar with power tools and woodworking for much longer, so all of that is helpful because they play a large part throughout the process. I started using resin just to modify a piece of driftwood I had on hand, and from there each project seemed to get larger,” said LeBlanc.

CAMPTON, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO