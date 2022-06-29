ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Interesting Museums to Explore by Motorcycle

Cover picture for the articleIf you are in the Lakes Region for Bike Week and perhaps new to the area, you might want to know about some great and unusual places to visit during your stay. Did you know there is a castle high atop a mountain, open to visitors to tour? Or a museum...

New mural dedicated this week graces downtown Nashua’s southern gateway

NASHUA, NH — A partnership between the Rotary Club of Nashua West and Nashua-based Positive Street Art in collaboration with Southern New Hampshire Health has come to fruition in the form of a colorful, eye-catching mural that fills the south wall of a SNHH building at 268 Main St.
Innisfree Bookshop to open second location in Laconia

LACONIA — The idea of opening a second Innisfree Bookshop location had been in the back of owner Casey Gerken’s mind for some time. But, watching Main Street in Laconia come into a stage of renewed vibrancy, she heard that dream for a second location call to her with urgency.
Fourth of July Celebrations Around the Lakes Region

The Fourth of July is fun. Adults love it and so do kids. Whether you are celebrating the holiday from your Lakes Region boat, deck, cottage or year-round home, this is the place to be for fireworks, parades and concerts for good, old-fashioned fun. Celebrate the birth of our country at these many holiday events.
Vermont ski resort to change name

POMFRET, Vt. — Officials from Suicide Six ski resort in South Pomfret announced that they will be rebranding later this summer following concerns about the insensitive nature of the mountain's historical name. S6 released a statement on its website on Tuesday announcing that the current name will be retired...
This is Yikes! last season after 30 years

CENTER HARBOR — “Yikes! This is our last season. Thank you for 30 years!” is the signs on the doors of Yikes! American Craft Gallery at 23 Main Street and Route 25. Diane Campbell, owner of Yikes! Gallery has announced that this will be their last season of the store. “We thank our customers and community and offer an ongoing customer appreciation storewide sale throughout this season with a plan of closing by Columbus Day weekend."
Visit a Pub by the River a Short Drive From Boston (Just Not the Charles)

The Greater Boston area has no shortage of traditional Irish pubs, but very few of them have water views like so many of their fellow drinking spots in Ireland. A quick drive from downtown Boston — if you luck out with traffic — will actually bring you to such a place, however, and the Nashua location of The Peddler’s Daughter brings to mind some of the great pubs in the local area with cozy digs, friendly vibe, tasty comfort food and pints of ale and stout — and with the addition of some very nice vistas from its windows and outdoor deck.
Viewers' Choice 2021: Best ice cream in New Hampshire

Ice cream is a tasty treat, especially during the summer, so we wanted to know where to find the best ice cream in New Hampshire. Viewers say the friendly staff at Sundae Drive serve up tasty ice cream. 4. Lago's Ice Cream in Rye. Many viewers say they love the...
Hammond Lumber expands beyond Maine with first out-of-state acquisition

One of Maine’s largest lumber retailers, Hammond Lumber Co., has expanded its brick-and-mortar presence outside the state for the first time with the acquisition of a building supplies company in Rochester, N.H. Hammond said Wednesday it has purchased Brock’s Building Materials, a family-owned company established in 1961 and that...
Update on the Manchester N.H. shooting

Authorities say the Austin woman accused of murdering Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson has been captured in Costa Rica after a 7-week search. Solar panels are being repaired after wind damage. Memorial service for Essex's Addi Carroll. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lights and sounds will make the last call service...
Grill Blamed for Milton, NH, Fire That Destroyed House

A charcoal grill is the likely cause of a fire that destroyed a Milton home and killed several cats early Wednesday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Taatjes said Milton firefighters arrived around 3:15 a.m. to a fire engulfing the large two story home and garage on Northeast Pond Road. Additonal alarms were sounded to bring additional water tankers to the scene to help with water supply issues.
Cleaning out your closet? A new recycling program in Manchester wants to help

The Manchester Department of Public Works has partnered with Helpsy, a textile recycling service, to provide free home pick-up services for unwanted clothing, shoes, towels, curtains, and other textiles. Manchester officials say textiles account for about 2,300 — or 6% — of the 38,000 tons of trash thrown out by...
Brand New Boat Launch in Westbrook is Next Level

As soon as the weather permits, I launch my kayak into Maine waters. I am blessed to have a grandfather who lives on the coast in Yarmouth where I can lug the vessel down to the water and dive right into Casco Bay but there is nothing more calming than a lovely little river run.
She endures difficult circumstances with a smile

MANCHESTER, NH – Tammy Chambers had been living in an apartment in Goffstown for five years. She had every expectation of living there another five. Then, without warning, an avalanche of misfortune fell upon her.
Vermont and New Hampshire cutting fireworks displays due to shipping costs

LEBANON, N.H. — Firework displays are going to cost a whole lot more this year compared to previous years. The cost increase is being attributed to a drastic increase in freight shipping costs. Like most other industries, shipping has gotten more expensive. Pre-pandemic, firework retailers would pay anywhere from...
Missing Elderly NH Man With Dementia, Last Seen in Mass., Is Found, Police Say

Police said an elderly New Hampshire man who suffers from dementia and was reported missing on Tuesday has been located after a search in two states. The 81-year-old had spoken to his wife on the phone at 5 p.m. Tuesday to say he was driving to Beverly, Massachusetts, for the evening, New Hampshire State Police said. Around 9 p.m., Exeter police received a report that he did not return home.
WORKS OF HEART: RIVERGLASS CUSTOMS

Jeff Leblanc, of Campton, a veteran woodworker, turned his interest to a new form of woodworking just a few years ago. A fairly new addition to the art world is the distinctive and beautiful craft of combining resin and wood into creative and visually appealing pieces of functional art. This is now LeBlanc’s focus: “I’ll be going into my fourth year of working with the combination of resin and wood, so I’m still quite new to the medium. I’ve been familiar with power tools and woodworking for much longer, so all of that is helpful because they play a large part throughout the process. I started using resin just to modify a piece of driftwood I had on hand, and from there each project seemed to get larger,” said LeBlanc.
Bacteria warnings issued for New Hampshire lakes

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire environmental officials are warning about bacteria blooms after advisories for swimmers and pets were issued for two popular lakes. The cyanobacteria advisories come as peak summer nears when many Granite Staters will be cooling off at local lakes and ponds. Officials at the Department...
12 more fraternity brothers arrested at alleged University of New Hampshire

Twelve additional fraternity brothers accused of molestation at Hampshire University have been arrested, police said on Tuesday. Police in Durham announced the arrest of 12 Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity brothers for allegedly hiding new members from her home on April 12. According to the report, the suspects are in the...
