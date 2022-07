On Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries following an auto-pedestrian collision in Grant County. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of S.R. 243 and Columbia Blvd at about 3:49 a.m. after getting reports of a hit-and-run crash. The early reports showed that a car hit the boy for undetermined reasons. The driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene after the accident.

