Travis Barker Hospitalized Amid Heath Crisis as Wife Kourtney Kardashian Rides Behind Ambulance

ON June 28, 2022, Travis Barker was seen outside of the Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. According to TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer was admitted to the ER on Tuesday afternoon after suffering "medical issues." Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian was seen tailing behind the gurney which he entered the...
Kourtney Kardashian has had to shut down pregnancy rumours once again after posting some selfies of herself looking amazing in a skirt and crop top. It was only a few weeks ago that she had to answer pregnancy speculation after attending the Met Gala and, from her responses this time, it seems as though she is getting a little fed up after stating she is just “a woman with a body”.
In her prayers. Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler is speaking out about the Blink-182 drummer’s hospitalization for pancreatitis. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum, 47, told Us Weekly in an exclusive statement on Thursday, June 30, praising his […]
In sickness and in health! Kourtney Kardashian has remained by her husband Travis Barker's side since he was hospitalized for pancreatitis earlier this week.The Poosh founder, 43, has kept a low profile since he was taken in Tuesday. At the time, he was experiencing "extreme stomach pain" and "could barely walk."Radar learned the Blink-182 rocker's medical emergency stemmed from a recent colonoscopy. Travis was taken to West Hills hospital in L.A. on Tuesday before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for additional care."God save me," Travis wrote hours before he was wheeled in on a stretcher with Kourtney trailing behind...
It’s a bit more than a paper cut.
Machine Gun Kelly started gushing blood from a slash above his eyebrow after smashing a champagne glass on his forehead Tuesday night.
But it turns out the rocker had too much fun to clean up the wound – or change out of his outfit before heading to bed.
On Wednesday, the singer wished his fans “good morning” while sharing a closer look at the deep cut via his Instagram Story.
“Oh s–t,” the 32-year-old said while pulling back his pink hair to examine his bloodied eyebrow, which had dried overnight.
Later...
Twilight alum Peter Facinelli is expecting a second child with his fiance, actress Lily Anne Harrison. The couple announced the good news on Instagram on Saturday with a few jokes for their fans. Harrison started it with a selfie showing she is pretty far along, explaining: "Not a burrito belly."
“ER” actress Mary Mara died suddenly this week at 61. Now, more details of her death are providing a clearer picture of what happened. While it was reported that she drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York, it has been revealed that she died from asphyxiation.
A REPRESENTATIVE for Travis Scott has dismissed criticism that the star recently bought a $5.5m Bugatti. The family and attorney of an Astroworld concert victim recently criticized the star for his reported purchase, complaining it's not a good look following the tragedy. The rep said the car was bought in...
5:14 PM PT -- Travis' medical emergency is starting to sound more serious ... because his daughter is asking for prayers. Alabama Barker took to social media after her dad was hospitalized and asked folks to send prayers to Travis. Unfortunately, the "in sickness" part of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis...
Watch: Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis: Details. Atiana De La Hoya is appreciating all the small things. After her stepdad Travis Barker was hospitalized, reportedly for pancreatitis, the 23-year-old took to her Instagram Story to thank her followers for their support. "Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers...
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was reportedly hospitalized with an undisclosed medical issue late afternoon yesterday (June 28) in Los Angeles, as first reported by TMZ. Photos in the TMZ report show both Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian dressed in all black as medics wheel the drummer, who is laid out on a stretcher, into an ambulance. It has been alleged that Barker, 46, visited the West Hills hospital on the morning on June 28 for a certain health issue, after which he was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance.
She’s been keeping up with the kocktails.
A very boozed-up Kris Jenner gave a memorable speech at her daughter Khloé Kardashian’s lavish 38th birthday party that the momager may not remember in the morning.
“I know I’m a little wasted … and a little green, but what I want to say is how much I am so f–king in love with you, Khloé Kardashian,” Jenner, wearing a chic green dress and sparkling jewels, said while holding a dirty martini before breaking out into intense giggles in a video posted to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Story Monday.
“You are a rock star in my eyes....
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were photographed on Monday while filming the much-anticipated Barbie movie. The platinum-hued Barbie and Ken donned rollerblades on the Venice Beach set, accessorizing the skates with neon outfits and requisite visors, grinning as they rolled down the boardwalk. Also on Monday, Robbie also was captured...
Bret Michaels was reportedly hospitalized in Nashville Thursday evening – just moments before he was set to take the stage and perform with his band, Poison.
The rock star, 59, is currently being treated in a local hospital after suffering an apparent reaction to medication triggered by his diabetes, TMZ reported.
According to the outlet, Michaels’ bandmates got on stage ahead of the show to inform concertgoers of the situation, adding that they couldn’t go on without him.
Fans were obviously bummed, with one person taking to Twitter to lament, “Came all the way from KC to watch poison. Bret Michaels was...
The man who first wed Britney Spears will stand trial in early July on one charge of stalking for an incident that occurred outside of the pop icon’s latest wedding earlier this month, a judge in California ruled. Jason Allen Alexander, 40, stands accused of one felony count of...
On Monday (June 27th), the family of Canadian comedian Nick Nemeroff announced on Twitter that the 32-year-old suddenly passed away. In a post on the comedian’s social media account, Nick Nemeroff’s family shared, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff.”
The twin flames take Manhattan! On Tuesday, June 28, Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée Megan Fox continued with their pink theme when they stepped out after the "Bloody Valentine" crooner wrapped up his sold out show at New York City's Madison Square Garden.Scroll down to see their bold ensembles!The musician, 32, donned a pink mesh top and pink pants, topping off the bright look with a mismatched patterned coat. His leading lady, 36, who debuted her own blush-hued locks a day earlier, stood out in a shiny magenta crop top and matching ruched skirt. Even her wrap-around heels were sporting...
Minh Khuong Luu, 28, was jus having a walk in Hoa Binh Park, Hanoi, when he met Le Thu Thi Nguyen and Ngoc Bao Doan. Their son, Minh Tri Doan, was with them and the parents were beaming and so full of positive energy that they inspired Khuong to take a few photos.
Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form are officially married! The couple tied the knot at Preservation Hall in New Orleans in June, dressed to the nines in wedding-day outfits fit for the Louisiana heat. Inspired by the style trends of 1920s New Orleans, Daddario wore a Danielle Frankel wedding dress in pleated silk with lace appliqué and a tulle Watteau. "Thank you for creating this incredible dress!" she commented on the designer's Instagram post. Keeping her accessories light, the "White Lotus" star paired the dress with stud earrings, an embroidered parasol, and a floor-length veil that rivaled the ruffled hem of her dress. "I wanted it to feel like it all worked in the heat too," she tells Vogue. "Nothing too heavy or serious."
