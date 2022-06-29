Travis Barker Hospitalized Amid Heath Crisis as Wife Kourtney Kardashian Rides Behind Ambulance

Bret Michaels was reportedly hospitalized in Nashville Thursday evening – just moments before he was set to take the stage and perform with his band, Poison. The rock star, 59, is currently being treated in a local hospital after suffering an apparent reaction to medication triggered by his diabetes, TMZ reported. According to the outlet, Michaels’ bandmates got on stage ahead of the show to inform concertgoers of the situation, adding that they couldn’t go on without him. Fans were obviously bummed, with one person taking to Twitter to lament, “Came all the way from KC to watch poison. Bret Michaels was...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO