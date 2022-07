The city of Newark's first pickleball and sand volleyball courts are part of the initial designs for Old Paper Mill Park unveiled at a public meeting Wednesday night. Old Paper Mill Park is a 12.3 acre property across the street from the Newark Reservoir, that has been maintained primarily as an open field, but Newark City Council allocated $1.5 million to upgrade the park using money from the ARPA funds.

NEWARK, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO