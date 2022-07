Russian President Vladimir Putin is still setting his sights on conquering "most of Ukraine," the United States's top intelligence official said on Wednesday. At a Department of Commerce conference on Wednesday, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines assessed Russia's goals in Ukraine over four months into the war and said the U.S. intelligence community believes "an extended period" of fighting is still to come. Putin's pre-invasion goal of seizing the whole of Ukraine remains unchanged, according to Haines. However, she said there appears to be a "disconnect" between the Russian leader's objectives and his military's capacity.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO