Tuesday night First Alert Weather forecast with Paul Heggen

SAN FRANCISCO BAY – A man who died following a collision between two boats on San Francisco Bay near Angel Island on Thursday afternoon has been identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office as 65-year-old Contra Costa County resident Michael Wells. The collision between a sailboat and a...
SAN FRANCISCO -- Sonny Barger, a founding member of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels who became the face of the motorcycle club, has died at the age of 83. In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, Barger announced his own death from cancer. "If you are reading this message,...
OAKLAND – Two Oakland residents have been arrested on suspicion of a shooting earlier this month, according to San Leandro police. On Tuesday, police arrested Ryan Taylor, 36, and Philip Taylor, 33 in connection with the June 11 shooting. Officers were sent to the area of Garcia and Lafayette...
SAN JOSE – A 77-year-old San Jose woman is facing arson and homicide charges after police said she set a house fire that killed her husband last week. According to police, firefighters were called to an elderly couple's home on the 5900 block of Amapola Drive in West San Jose around 3:45 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found the husband in an upstairs bedroom suffering from severe smoke inhalation.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying a robbery suspect who injured a victim after taking a car battery from a business last month. On May 28 at around 3 p.m., San Francisco police officers assigned to the Taraval Station responded to...
OAKLAND – The owner of a convenience store in East Oakland, along with his father, were found guilty on multiple counts for committing fraud involving the government's Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, federal prosecutors said. According to U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds' office, a jury found 32-year-old Ali Mugalli Hassan and...
