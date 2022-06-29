ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday night First Alert Weather forecast with Paul Heggen

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the final days of June, expect cooler conditions in...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

Sonny Barger, leader of Hells Angels, dies of cancer at age 83

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sonny Barger, a founding member of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels who became the face of the motorcycle club, has died at the age of 83. In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, Barger announced his own death from cancer. "If you are reading this message,...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS News

2 arrested in shooting that wounded man in San Leandro

OAKLAND – Two Oakland residents have been arrested on suspicion of a shooting earlier this month, according to San Leandro police. On Tuesday, police arrested Ryan Taylor, 36, and Philip Taylor, 33 in connection with the June 11 shooting. Officers were sent to the area of Garcia and Lafayette...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS News

77-year-old San Jose woman accused of setting house fire that killed husband

SAN JOSE – A 77-year-old San Jose woman is facing arson and homicide charges after police said she set a house fire that killed her husband last week. According to police, firefighters were called to an elderly couple's home on the 5900 block of Amapola Drive in West San Jose around 3:45 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found the husband in an upstairs bedroom suffering from severe smoke inhalation.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS News

Father, son found guilty in Oakland convenience store food stamp fraud scheme

OAKLAND – The owner of a convenience store in East Oakland, along with his father, were found guilty on multiple counts for committing fraud involving the government's Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, federal prosecutors said. According to U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds' office, a jury found 32-year-old Ali Mugalli Hassan and...
OAKLAND, CA

Community Policy