Enjoying the clever use of space in these new floorplans from Woodside Homes

On Good Things Utah this morning – We start with a sweet love story. An Ohio couple, who just celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary, are sharing the secret to their lasting love. Hubert and June Malicote — they’re both turning 100 next month — have been married since they were 20 and said they have never had a quarrel. (Their 70-year-old daughter, Jo, backs up that claim!) “We didn’t go through life without problems, but we would never do anything to hurt each other,” Hubert told TODAY Parents. The WWII Veteran said he learned early on that a quick time-out is an effective way to deescalate conflict. “If there’s controversy, you might have to walk away for a couple minutes,” Hubert said. “Then you come back in and change the subject or you work it out.” In recent years, June has suffered several strokes, which makes it difficult for her to communicate. But June and Hubert’s routine hasn’t changed a bit. Every night they sit down for dinner and watch an old western, and they always share a kiss before going to bed.

OHIO STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO