ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, UT

Enjoying the clever use of space in these new floorplans from Woodside Homes

By Brianne Johnson, Tyson Romero
ABC 4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Good Things Utah) More than just designing and constructing dream living spaces, Woodside Homes has been in the business of building futures for over 40 years now. Their keen focus on simplifying the home buying experience has made them one of the most trusted builders in the state. And...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

Salt Lake’s newest old venue

Salt Lake City’s oldest part of town is going through a revitalization. The Granary was the city’s industrial center but is in the process of becoming the center of fine dining, brewing, and even local shopping. Brian McOmie, owner of Your Favorite Bartender came to Good Things Utah alongside Britney Helmers, Director of design for BCG Holdings, to talk more about events that will occur at The Granary.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

GTU is live at the Leonardo in downtown Salt Lake City

On GTU Hour 2 this morning – We are live at the Leonardo in downtown Salt Lake City. Modern kids are obsessed with instant gratification. Typically, they can’t live a day without smartphones and their favorite video games. Therefore, it’s not a big surprise that most parents doubt whether it’s a good idea to take their kids out on a museum trip. Some mothers and fathers are afraid that kids will get bored and that a museum visit will be just a waste of time. But the truth is that modern museums have lots to offer to little learners. If you bring your children to the museums, it will result in numerous educational benefits.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Check out the new all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Uath) – There’s a new, stylish ride coming to a car dealership near you soon – the all-electric 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ. Good Things Utah has a sneak peek at the sleek features of this new car. Rooted in more than a century...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
Local
Utah Business
City
Syracuse, UT
State
Utah State
ABC 4

The secret to long lasting love

On Good Things Utah this morning – We start with a sweet love story. An Ohio couple, who just celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary, are sharing the secret to their lasting love. Hubert and June Malicote — they’re both turning 100 next month — have been married since they were 20 and said they have never had a quarrel. (Their 70-year-old daughter, Jo, backs up that claim!) “We didn’t go through life without problems, but we would never do anything to hurt each other,” Hubert told TODAY Parents. The WWII Veteran said he learned early on that a quick time-out is an effective way to deescalate conflict. “If there’s controversy, you might have to walk away for a couple minutes,” Hubert said. “Then you come back in and change the subject or you work it out.” In recent years, June has suffered several strokes, which makes it difficult for her to communicate. But June and Hubert’s routine hasn’t changed a bit. Every night they sit down for dinner and watch an old western, and they always share a kiss before going to bed.
OHIO STATE
ABC 4

Experience artwork like never before this summer at The Leonardo

(Good Things Utah) Explore the world of art and let it come to you in this new series of exhibits by The Leonardo in Salt Lake City. Combining advanced technology with classical masterworks brings the art to life in the eyes of those visiting the museum. Art Through Experience is a wonderful opportunity for people from all corners of the world to, for the first time, go into the artworks rather than observing from the surface.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Isolated Storms Today; Increasing Fire Risk 4th of July Weekend

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy. Isolated Storms Today; Increasing Fire Risk 4th of …. Weekend Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy. High firework prices not stopping fourth of July …. Salt Lake City seniors get affordable housing. Senior affordable housing. Persons questioned in Dylan Round’s case.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Buying#Woodside Homes
ABC 4

Flash Flood Warning for Capitol Reef National Park until 5PM

Flash Flood Warning for Capitol Reef National Park until 5PM. Update from Meteorologist Thomas Geboy. Flash Flood Warning for Capitol Reef National Park …. Isolated Storms Today; Increasing Fire Risk 4th of …. USC, UCLA moving to Big Ten. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. UDOT: Expect...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy