Ottertail, MN

Clifford Carrol Christensen – Ottertail, MN

battlelakereview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClifford Carrol Christensen was born July 15, 1949 to parents Alta (Jacobs) and Herbert Christensen Sr. in Perham, MN. He attended and graduated from Battle Lake High School before moving to Eleroy, Illinois to work for Dildine Lumber. It was while he was working there that he met the love of...

battlelakereview.com

battlelakereview.com

Leonard “Lenny” McNab – Battle Lake, MN

Leonard “Lenny” McNab, 84, of Battle Lake, MN, died on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls. Leonard (Lenny) Joseph McNab was born May 3, 1938 at his parent’s farm home near Brewster, Minnesota. He was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brewster and attended Brewster Public School through ninth grade. He then transferred to St. John’s Prep School in Collegeville, Minnesota. After graduation, he attended St. Mary’s College in Winona, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in 1960. He then returned to Collegeville and entered St. John’s Seminary. After completing his theological studies, he was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Winona May 25, 1964. As a priest, he served as a full- time teacher of religion classes in Catholic High Schools and assisted with parish duties in Winona and Rochester, Minnesota in 1974. In 1976, he petitioned the Vatican in Rome for laicization. His petition was granted by Pope Paul VI and February 26, 1977 he and Eileen Mary Hoffmann were married at St. Mary’s Church in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. Len-ny then returned to school, earned his R.N. degree and worked as a nurse on a psychiatric unit in St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota until he and Eileen retired and moved to their lake home on Silver Lake near Battle Lake, Minnesota. Because Lenny grew up on a farm, it is not surprising that he enjoyed outdoor activities throughout his life. These included hunting and fishing, camping and gardening. He also enjoyed volunteering which led him to be very active with the Battle Lake Food Shelf and the Battle Lake Lions Club. He along with Eileen have also been very active in their local parish, Our Lady of the Lake Church in Battle Lake. Lenny was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Alice McNab; by an older brother and two younger sisters. He is survived by his wife, Eileen McNab of Battle Lake; a brother and many beloved nieces and nephews. Rosary: Men of Mary will be 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church in Battle Lake with Fr. LeRoy Schik officiating. A visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Cemetery in Battle Lake, MN. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Battle Lake was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNils on.com.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
battlelakereview.com

Thore Irven Thorstenson – Formerly of Battle Lake, MN

Thore Irven Thorstenson went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He passed peacefully at his residence, Emerald Grove Assisted Living. He was 91 years old. He was the first born of nine children to parents, Thore Thorstenson and Irene Violet Olson at Geo B. Wright Memorial Hospital in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He grew up on a farm and attended school in Battle Lake. Following high school he worked as an auto mechanic, as a volunteer at the Minnetonka Fire Department and for a time at Honeywell. In 1962 he enrolled in barber school. This would be his lifelong occupation, of not only clients at the barber shop, but most of his family members. He would also offer his services to anyone that he felt needed a haircut. (Which was a huge population of people in the 1960’s). He married Darlene Marie Turner of Harmony, Minnesota October 24, 1964. He adopted her three daughters and they moved to St. Louis Park, Minnesota. They attended Westwood Lutheran Church and enjoyed many years in that house before moving to New Hope. After retirement they had the pleasure of being snowbirds, summering in their home on the Mississippi River in Clear Lake, Minnesota and wintering at their home in Mesa, Arizona. He enjoyed traveling with his wife which included shopping for collectibles and antiques, hiking, off-roading on his ATVs, playing cards and woodworking. He enjoyed offering his time working at a local Lutheran thrift store. And he loved anything sweet, especially lefse sprinkled with sugar. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brothers Curtis and Arvid, brothers-in-law, Glenn Olson, Floyd Haugen and Bernard Scott; and grandchild, David Meyer. His sister, Shirley Scott went to heaven nine days after he passed. They are all reunited again. He is survived by his children, Denise (Paul) Thomas, Carol Moore and Janet Thorstenson; sisters, Carol (Daryle) Billberg, Ruby Olson and Marion Haugen; brothers, Gary (Gerry) Thorstenson and Gordy (Pat) Thorstenson; grandchildren, Nichole Mey-er, Joshua Drenth, Timmy (Beth) Wellman, Jimmy Wellman, Joshua, Jared and Nathan Moore; and six great-grandchildren. Memorial service was 12 p.m June 25, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 612 Ellsworth Road, Mesa, AZ 85208. Internment was private service at V.A. National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona (to be placed alongside his Army veteran wife).
BATTLE LAKE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Elbow Lake man is injured in crash near Fergus Falls

(Fergus Falls, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that an Elbow Lake man has been injured in a crash between a car and a bus in Otter Tail County. According to the report, the crash took place on County Road 82 south of Fergus Falls. A Kia Optima, driven by Nicholas...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Portions of central Minnesota dealing with massive flooding

(Morrison County, MN)--Douglas County certainly isn't the only county dealing with severe weather this spring and summer. The Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved the Morrison County State of Emergency Declaration for critical infrastructure within Morrison County. This includes cities and townships within Morrison County. The incident period included is...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
krwc1360.com

Clearwater Man Involved In Crash In Northern Minnesota

A Clearwater man was involved in a two car crash in Becker County yesterday afternoon (6-27). Reports say 58-year-old Frank Gordon Stellmach was eastbound on Highway 10 in Burlington Township when his Chevy Malibu collided with a vehicle that was turning onto Highway 10 from Eagle Lake Road. That vehicle, a Ford Escape, was being driven by 60-year-old Mary Jo Reetz of Frazee.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
battlelakereview.com

OTC Receives DNR Grant For Phelps Mill Park

The County of Otter Tail has received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for restoration of wetlands and prairie in Phelps Mill County Park. The park is located within central Otter Tail County along the Otter Tail River. See The Review for more.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

EF-2 tornado tears 30-mile path from Cotton-Pickerel lakes to Menahga

DETROIT LAKES — Cleanup and power restoration continues after an EF-2 tornado tore a path from the Cotton-Pickerel lake area all the way to Menahga on Friday evening. “This tornado path is nearly 31 miles long!” the National Weather Service in Grand Forks said on its Facebook page.
MENAHGA, MN
trfradio.com

Bus Accident Reported in Otter Tail County

One person was injured in a 2 vehicle accident involving a bus Tuesday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Nicholas Anthony Olson, 43, of Elbow Lake was injured when the northbound 2011 Kia Optima he was driving collided with a 2022 Freightliner C2 Liner driven by 6Natalie Pulliam Jones, 63, of Woodleaf, North Carolina. According to the State Patrol report, the Optima was northbound on County Road 82 approaching Big Chief Road. The school bus was turning south onto County Road 82 at the time of the accident reported just before 6:30pm.
valleynewslive.com

Underwood, MN man jailed on warrants for assault, false imprisonment

UNDERWOOD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An Underwood man was taken into custody after deputies served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon in Underwood. Around 3:30 PM, 36-year-old David Englin-Hill was taken into custody on felony warrants for 2nd Degree Assault with a dangerous weapon, False Imprisonment, and misdemeanor warrants for Domestic Assault and Violation of Domestic Abuse No Contact Order. He’s being held at the Otter Tail County Detention Facility.
UNDERWOOD, MN
valleynewslive.com

One hurt after car and school bus collide near Fergus Falls

BUSE TOWNSHIP, Minn (Valley News Live) - One person was injured in a crash involving a car and a school bus in Buse Township near Fergus Falls. A Minnesota State Patrol report states the crash happened at the intersection of County Road 82 and Big Chief Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
battlelakereview.com

Battle Lake All-Town Rummage Sales

Battle Lake area was busy with the all-city rummage sale event, despite a soggy start Friday morning with a rain storm that hit the area. Treasures, clothes, furniture, unqiue one-of-a-kinds plus more for shoppers of all ages June 24-25. See The Review for more.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
lptv.org

St. Cloud Man Airlifted to Hospital After ATV Crash in Wadena Co.

A 69-year-old St. Cloud man was airlifted to an area hospital on Saturday following an ATV crash in Wadena County. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Walters was found lying by his ATV by family members in Bullard Township, west of the city of Leader. The Sheriff’s Office does not believe alcohol or reckless driving were factors in the crash.
WADENA COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Man Airlifted After ATV Crash in Wadena County

(KNSI) — A 69-year-old St. Cloud man was seriously injured after falling off his ATV on Saturday. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 5:00 when Daniel Walters was driving his ATV in Section 23 of Bullard Township, south of Cottingham Park. Walters lost control before he fell off the machine. His family found him about 25 minutes later.
WADENA COUNTY, MN
battlelakereview.com

Bear Sightings At Area Residences

A young bear was on Emil Madsen’s front porch, six miles north of Battle Lake on Hwy. 78 Thursday, June 16 about 8 a.m.
NewsBreak
Obituaries
battlelakereview.com

Storm Hits Area Hard Again June 20-21

The June 20 late night or early morning June 21 storm rolled into area and did some major damage especially to a lot of elder trees. Some areas were without electricity for more than 48 hours. Reported was Cty. Rd. 16 near Henning had electric poles broken off and more damage in that area. This storm was wide spread and clean up will take a while. Let’s hope Mother Nature will give us a break in the storms.
HENNING, MN

