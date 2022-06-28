ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trempealeau County, WI

From Our Early Files June 29, 2022

 2 days ago

The Jackson/Trempealeau Counties Crime Stoppers organization is asking for help with solving the theft of a gun from a Whitehall store. Sometime between June 11 and June 16, a Ruger P85 nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol was removed from behind a counter at Holtan’s Catalog Showroom. The gun was in a holster at...

WEAU-TV 13

Northern Wisconsin State Fair preview

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair runs July 12-17 at the fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Executive Director Rusty Volk says an extra day has been added to the fair this year due to the carnival being available. Headliners at the main stage this year include Rick...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
LeRoy E. Woychik

LeRoy Eugene Woychik, 100, passed away June 22, 2022, at Roger Metz Manor in Winona, MN, surrounded by his loving family. LeRoy was born in Arcadia, January 12, 1922, to Albert Sr. and Mary (Korpal) Woychik. At age 16, he left home and moved to Milwaukee looking for work. He was drafted at age 18 into the U.S. Army, serving during WWII from 1942 to 1946. LeRoy served in the 11th Armored Division, “Thunderbolts”, under General George Patton. There were times he was a chauffeur for General Patton because he could translate languages. His Division liberated Mauthausen and Gusen Concentration Camps. He was also interviewed by an author for the WWII book, “From Dust and Ashes” by Tricia Goyer and endorsed the book. Shortly after returning from the war, he met his wife, to whom he’d be married to for 73 years, Faith Ann Reedy, in Arcadia. They were married November 4, 1946, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Arcadia. LeRoy was a traveler at heart, and they took a six-week honeymoon. They traveled West to California and then on to Arizona, stopping along the way to see the sights and visit relatives.
ARCADIA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Green Alert canceled, Viroqua missing veteran 'located'

VIROQUA, Wis. - A Green Alert was canceled Wednesday, June 29 for a missing veteran from Viroqua. Authorities said he was "located." There was concern after Caleb Rappl, 28, was reported to have been last seen June 28 at 11 p.m. in Viroqua. Law enforcement believed he was in La Crosse at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday.
VIROQUA, WI
Update on New Jail Construction in Winona

(KWNO)- Winona County Sherrif, Ron Ganrude, met with project managers on Tuesday to get an update on the construction of the new jail in Winona. Ganrude says the project is right on schedule to be completed in June of 2023. As of Tuesday, construction is 45% completed. Ganrude mentioned that...
WINONA, MN
BERRY UP: Strawberry season is here in Western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A sure sign of summer is the arrival of strawberry season in Western Wisconsin. It’s berry good news, but the window for enjoying the fruits of area farmers’ labor is fleeting, as the strawberry season only lasts between two and three weeks. The fields at...
MENOMONIE, WI
35 Years Later, Wisconsin’s Act 292 Law is Still on the Books

When Tammy Loertscher entered the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire in 2014, she was looking for help with a thyroid issue. She told her doctor that she had been self-medicating with marijuana and methamphetamine. While at the clinic, she took a pregnancy test and found that she was 14 weeks pregnant.
WISCONSIN STATE
Dorothy M. Rotering

Dorothy Margaret Rotering, 83, of Arcadia, after multiple rounds of beating cancer, with faith and determination, finally found her way to her husband, Bernard, in Heaven, June 25, 2022. Dorothy was born July 17, 1938, in Remsen, IA, to Marie (Shroeder) and Francis Ruden. She graduated from St. Mary’s High...
ARCADIA, WI
Velma M. Davey

Velma Marie Davey, 87, of Arcadia, died Saturday, June 5, 2022, at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall. Velma was born in Alma, January 14, 1935, to Lester and Marie (Duellman) Conrad. After graduating from high school, Velma began travelling and moved to the west coast to grow and expand her horizons. She worked as a communications technician for AT&T for over 41 years. Velma was united in marriage to the love of her life, Arthur Davey, April 11, 1969, in Portland, OR. The couple settled in California and raised their son, Scott.
ARCADIA, WI
Audrey E. Fillner

Audrey E. Fillner, 92, of Muskegon, MI, passed to her Heavenly home, December 12, 2021. Audrey was born in Ettrick, March 5, 1929, to Clarence L. and Fanny Fillner. She graduated from Galesville High School in 1947. Her first job was at the local canning factory. Audrey entered the Women’s Army Corps Engineering Division in May of 1949. She attained the rank of Sergeant while being on active duty in Japan during the Korean War.
MUSKEGON, MI
Police seeking information on attempted break-in at Menomonie dealership

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department is asking the public for help in finding more information about an attempted break-in at a car dealership in Menomonie. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Menomonie Police Department said that officers arrived to a car dealership on June 15 after receiving...
MENOMONIE, WI
Invasive Asian carp rounded up in Mississippi River at La Crosse, Wis.

LA CROSSE – A fishing expedition for a highly invasive species of carp is underway in the waters of the Mississippi River. Armed with underwater speakers, electrofishing technology, large boats and nets, employees from the Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Natural Resources are trying to find out how many carp have made their way up the river to La Crosse, and how many of them may be spawning new carp into the environment.
LA CROSSE, WI
Mondovi man accused of theft in Buffalo County

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a club in Buffalo County. Court records show 46-year-old Ronnie Killian of Mondovi, Wis. is facing a charge of theft -movable property (> $10,000 -$100,000). According to a criminal complaint, on June 23, 2022 an officer...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
This Week in Winona: June 28-July 4, 2022

Download a printable version of this page HERE and see more details in our EVENT CALENDAR. Interested in receiving this listing every Monday? Email info@visitwinona.com. 1:00 pm – June 29 American Melody Docking Levee Park. 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm Mural Painting with the Winona Public Library East End...
9 Strange Ghost Towns Within 100 Miles of Rochester, Minnesota

I've always enjoyed learning about ghost towns, and there are many of them around Minnesota. Quite a few of those ghost towns are actually right here in southern Minnesota. I was able to find 9 ghost towns in the area that are all within 100 miles of Rochester, Minnesota. Most of them are within an hour, so an easy trip if you wanted to check any of these out.
ROCHESTER, MN
Council discusses Highway 61 projects, chicken keeping

Morning commutes and travel may look different over the course of the next four years with some major construction projects planned along Highway 61 through Red Wing. At the June 27 City Council meeting, MnDOT project manager Chad Hanson presented five projects that are planned for Highway 61 from Welch to Lake City.
RED WING, MN
1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF PRESTON, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Trempealeau County Sunday. According to a media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on June 26 around 12:08 p.m. a person was driving a motorcycle south bound on Schansberg Road north of Snake Coulee Road in the Town of Preston in Trempealeau County.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI

