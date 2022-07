Anyone who owns a projector will tell you they are the optimal way to experience movies – even better than with the best 4K TVs. The main benefit is big image size: 120 inches is typical for most projection setups, though it’s possible to go even larger than that. For movie fans, getting to experience such an immersive image at home is addictive, and there can be no going back to a regular TV’s small screen (“small” in the projection world being anything under 100 inches).

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO