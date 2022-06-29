Pony Express rides strong and hard

GUERNSEY—Nary an entrepreneur has been able to avoid a failed venture—short-run businesses are not unusual for a variety of reasons. The latest idea often ends up on the cutting room floor and America was literally built on the premise of who could come up with a better mousetrap. Ideas come and...
LINGLE - A breach in the Interstate Canal near Lingle was blocked Friday afternoon, but according to the Goshen County Emergency Management office, flooding continued in and around the southeast Wyoming town. Two thirds of the community was under evacuation. Water was over roadways and some low-water crossings had the...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has been notified of a breach of the Interstate Canal located west of the town of Lingle, in southeast Wyoming, which occurred on the evening of June 30 and the morning of July 1, 2022. At the time of breach, the canal was diverting approximately 1800 cubic-feet-per-second. No injuries occurred as a result of this breach.
LINGLE — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has mobilized the Wyoming National Guard and multiple state agencies to provide assistance to the residents of Lingle and Goshen County in response to flooding that is occurring as a result of a breach in the Interstate Canal north of Lingle. “I want...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Flooding caused by a breached irrigation canal inundated Lingle on Friday, forcing its evacuation as Gov. Mark Gordon called out the Wyoming National Guard to help with the situation. Water from the breached Pathfinder Canal north and west of Lingle reached...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A lightning-caused wildfire in northern Colorado near the Wyoming border has spread to around 150 acres of land as of Tuesday afternoon, authorities are reporting. Named the Halligan Fire by emergency crews, the blaze — located near the Halligan Reservoir in northern Larimer County, Colorado —...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A 23-year-old Wyoming man died June 26 when his vehicle went down an embankment and into a canal near Douglas, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported. The man was driving a Pontiac Vibe north on Wyoming Highway 91 when the Vibe went off the road to the right near milepost 6 shortly after 11 p.m. The man overcorrected, sending the Vibe off the road to the left, according to the patrol’s report. The Vibe went down an embankment and into a canal that crossed under the highway.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Due to a worsening canal breach a mile west of Lingle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the area until 4 p.m. Friday. Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 WYC015-012200- /O.CON.KCYS.FF.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220701T2200Z/ /00000.3.DM.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Goshen WY- 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR LINGLE... ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FAILURE OF INTERSTATE CANAL REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GOSHEN COUNTY... At 1051 AM MDT, Whalen Dam operator reported that flow through the breach in the Interstate Canal would begin to recede after 2PM MDT. At 1000 AM, Goshen County Emergency Management reported worsening flooding due to the breach 1 mile west of Lingle. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Lingle. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding from a levee failure. SOURCE...Emergency Management reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! IMMEDIATE EVACUATION for areas near the levee break. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lingle. Highway 26 west of Lingle. This includes the following streams and drainages... Boyee Draw, Interstate Canal, Rawhide Creek, Willy Draw and North Platte River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. If you are in low lying areas along the Interstate Canal you should move to higher ground immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Stuart Short has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or their claims will be forever barred. Claims...
A Wyoming man is dead after crashing his car into a canal near Douglas late Sunday night. The crash happened around 11:05 p.m. near milepost 6 on Wyoming 91. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Germo Marquez was headed north when he lost control of his Pontiac Vibe and crashed into a canal that crossed under the highway.
If a recent week-long Townsquare Media of Cheyenne online poll is any indication, the August 16 GOP Primary Election for Laramie County Sheriff could be a real cliffhanger. Voting on our online poll ended this morning, and showed Captain Don Hollingshead of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office edging former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak by four votes out of a total of 734 votes cast.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole $1,500 worth of items from a property in the Hillsdale area. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred in the 4200 block of County Road 213. "Prior to May 24th the property was...
