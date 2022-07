BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa does more than just build new houses - it helps repair homes under certain circumstances, too. The agency is once again offering to help people who need a new roof. Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa wants to help people who qualify to get a fortified roof put on their home. This is a partnership between Habitat, the Alabama Department of Insurance and Strengthen Alabama Homes.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO