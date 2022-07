Joy Newcom, Forest City, was named an Iowa Mother of Merit for 2022 by the Iowa Mothers Association, a chapter of American Mothers, Inc. She is the daughter of Gay and Fran Bowden, West Union. She was formally recognized at the Iowa Mothers Annual Conference in Des Moines in May. Also recognized were Kelly Polson of Harlan, another Mother of Merit, and the 2022 Iowa Mother of the Year, Nancy Boettger of Harlan, a former State of Iowa Senator and hospital director of education.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO