Lowell families displaced after fire at apartment building

SWAMPSCOTT -- A truck crashed into a Swampscott home on Saturday morning. The front porch and porch roof have extensive damage.Police were called to Banks Terrance around 11 a.m. The truck had been in front of the home to make a delivery. At one point, when no one was in the truck, it rolled backward and crashed into the front of the house, police said. The driver, from Jay & Jay Trucking, told officers that the brakes were set at the time.Both homeowners were there at the time but no one was hurt.A refrigerator came out of the truck and hit and damaged a car in the driveway/The truck is still in place because it appears to be supporting the porch, according to police. A building commissioner responded to the scene to check the structural integrity of the home.National Grid also responded to the scene and shut off the gas to the home as a precaution.
CONCORD, N.H. — A man was hospitalized after he was shot early Saturday morning in Concord, police said. Concord police said they investigated at Duke Lane for reports of a gunshot victim. Investigators said one man was hurt. He went to Concord Hospital with "serious injuries." Concord police said...
DANVERS, Mass. — A fire broke out at a home in Danvers after a suspected lightning strike as powerful storms rolled through the area late Wednesday night. Crews responding to a report of a possible lightning strike on Holten Street found a fire burning at a home that had a large hole in its roof.
LYNN, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a 3-year-old child fell from a third story porch on Friday afternoon. According to Lynn Police, officers responded to a multi family home on Houghton Street around 3:00 p.m. for a report of a small child that had fallen three stories. The...
Dramatic images caught the moment a bolt of lightning hit a home in Danvers, Massachusetts, late Wednesday night. “So I was actually in bed I was watching a movie,” said Jessica Cross. “I heard a big bang.”. The lightning struck a house on Holten Street with four members...
A person was shot in Dorchester Friday, Boston police said. No one has been arrested. The shooting was reported on Carmen Street near Radcliffe Street, police said. The victim is expected to survive, according to police. Officers were searching for whoever did the shooting, police said. This breaking news story...
Yesterday evening, June 29 2022, at approximately 18:15 hours Boston Fire, EMS and Police all responded to calls for a truck that had crashed into a home near Adams Street and Lonsdale Street in Dorchester. When Officers arrived they found a couple, acting quite erratically standing next to a black...
“Our members were called to assist Lowell Police and their regional SWAT Team with a call regarding a barricaded and possibly armed subject on Westford Street. The State Police Bomb Squad, or EOD, deploys with local, regional, and federal assets regularly on these types of calls. Many local towns would...
Three people are under arrest following a police chase through two states in an alleged stolen car late Friday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, the car chase began in New Hampshire shortly before 4p.m., and crossed into Massachusetts. The chase ended on Route 495 in Hopkinton, Mass. when troopers deployed stop sticks on the road.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man for breaking into a Framingham home and stealing a dog. On June 22, around 1:20 p.m. Framingham Police arrested Joel Figueroa, 27, who was listed as having no known address in the police log, was arrested and charged with breaking & entering daytime felony, larceny from building, and vandalism on property.
A motorcyclist was seriously injured early Friday morning when he was struck by a driver charged with drunk driving on Route 125 in Plaistow. Matthew Wilson, 28, of Haverhill was driving south around 12:30 a.m. near the Plaza 125 shopping plaza when he was struck by a northbound vehicle making a left turn, according to Plaistow Police.
A 23-year-old Massachusetts man has been indicted on several charges involving the homicide of a 20-year-old Massachusetts woman. Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe has announced that a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for. Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm;...
BOSTON — A man who prosecutors say killed two men and injured a child when he opened fire on a group of people at a Boston public housing development four years ago has been found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder. Wilvin Guity-Beckels was convicted Thursday and faces...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester Police Department is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries. The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Elm and Brook streets. Investigators are still piecing together what caused the crash. Anyone with information should call Manchester...
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that aims to pay off the loans of fallen law enforcement and firefighters, has fully paid off the late Wakefield Fire Lt. Robert Ford Sr.’s home mortgage, according to a press release from the organization. Ford worked for the Wakefield Fire Department...
ACTON, Mass. — Flames engulfed one of two cars that were struck by lightning overnight in a Massachusetts neighborhood. The Acton Fire Department said the cars were parked in the area of Freedom Farme Road at 10:23 p.m. on Wednesday when they were struck by a bolt of lightning. One of the cars, a sedan, caught fire.
A man has been seriously injured in Massachusetts after being run over by his own vehicle. According to Middleborough Firefighters Local 3653, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Middleborough firefighters responded to an address on Plain Street for a man that was run over by his own utility truck when the transmission slipped.
