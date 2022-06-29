Neil Diamond musical "A Beautiful Noise" performances canceled in Boston due to COVID

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — It might be time to break out the bibs for one cuisine well known in New England, as lobster prices have taken a dive despite inflation rising the cost of a multitude of products. WBZ's Shari Small spoke with Wholesaler Chris Porter at Patriot...
It’s summertime in the Greater Boston area. One of the great things about Boston is its perfect combination of city and water – creating the best New England summer location. Check out some of the best beaches in and around Boston, open to locals and visitors. Revere Beach,...
WORCESTER, Mass. — Fireworks topped off an evening and night of festivities in Worcester. The city’s Independence Day celebration was put on hold for two years due to COVID-19. “Yes, it’s so sad. Tonight hopefully will make up for it,” said Adriana Araujo of Worcester.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
Boston may be blessed with top-tier bars and breweries, but there’s one glaring shortcoming that the city’s forced to suffer through—namely, the lack of happy hour. The popular concept of offering deals on drinks after work was banned across Massachusetts in the mid-1980s, and while it doesn’t look like it will be coming back anytime soon, there’s one hot deal that (slightly) makes up for its absence.
Ice cream is a tasty treat, especially during the summer, so we wanted to know where to find the best ice cream in New Hampshire. Viewers say the friendly staff at Sundae Drive serve up tasty ice cream. 4. Lago's Ice Cream in Rye. Many viewers say they love the...
SPENCER - Last summer, residents in the Leicester area might have noticed cute black sheep signs popping up all over the area announcing the grand opening of Black Sheep Bah-Bah-Q & Kitchen. Owned and operated by the Flynn family, the company features a wide variety of smoked meats and BBQ...
Keep up with the latest news about flights in and out of Boston. Airline cancellations and delays have plagued Logan International Airport and airports nationwide this season as carriers struggle with staffing and other issues. Here’s the latest locally relevant information on the situation at Boston’s Logan International Airport. (This...
There’s nothing like watching a movie under the stars. Along with traditional drive-in theaters, you can catch an outdoor flick at these pop-ups this summer. The best part? They are all free!. The Fitchburg Recreation Department puts on free screenings of family-friendly movies on Friday nights throughout the summer....
WILMINGTON, MA — McKinnon’s Supermarkets and Lucci’s Market are pleased to announce that McKinnon’s has purchased the Lucci’s business and will operate under the McKinnon’s Supermarkets banner. The acquisition of Lucci’s fits into McKinnon’s mission to provide quality meat and grocery products to customers in the greater Boston area.
Following a multi-year, multi-million dollar expansion and remodel, The Brook is now America’s largest charity casino. The former Seabrook Greyhound Park in Seabrook has been transformed into a 90,000 square-foot casino entertainment center. In May, The Brook was the first casino in New England to debut historical horse racing...
SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — How would you like to take a trip back to an 80's pizza parlor to eat on an 80's budget?. With food prices hitting record painful highs, the nostalgia may seem more appealing than ever, and Somerville-based Italian chain Bertucci's is launching a promo on four days this month, where the restaurant will dust off some 80's menu items — and their 80's pricing.
Kelly’s Roast Beef has recently signed a commitment with three franchisee partners to build up to 43 units with an additional six restaurants within the greater New England area including Salem. “Kelly’s Roast Beef has been a staple within the Boston community for over 70 years. During that time,...
HUDSON, Mass. — In the Central Massachusetts town of Hudson, along Route 495, summer is making its annual pretty arrival. Trees, flowers, all in full bloom, on this picture perfect afternoon. But rain, as it often is, is scarce. And with the annual water ban in place, that means...
Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown and Food Network star, caught up with our own Anna Rossi at one of his two Boston restaurants, Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen + Bar. He was celebrating his presence in Beantown at the restaurant overlooking the Boston Common as well as his other eaterie, Guy Fieri's Tequila Cucina, on Causeway St.
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday morning that Boston firefighter Paul F. Burke will step into the role of Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department. “It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department,” said Commissioner Burke. “I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city.”
For the entire month of August in Massachusetts, the Highland Street Foundation has partnered with organizations across Massachusetts to provide educational and cultural experiences. Each day in the month has a different free activity. Along with no-cost admission to zoos, museums and carousels, Out of the Park with the Boston...
SALEM, Mass. — A beloved restaurant on the North Shore is closing its doors after nearly 80 years in business. Come July 2, Bertini’s Restaurant in Salem will no longer be serving up their scrumptious Italian meals, according to a post shared on Facebook. “What has made Bertini’s...
Peterborough is one of the oldest towns in New Hampshire. You can find it in Hillsborough County. Established in 1737, Peterborough is rich in history and activities. The town has managed to keep its quaint small-town vibe and is surrounded by forests and lovely natural landscapes. There are various activities...
If you're hitting the roads this Fourth of July holiday weekend, you won't be alone. AAA predicts that in Massachusetts 1.37 million people will travel for the holiday and 1.2 million of those will go by car. "I think we'll see a lot of travel Thursday afternoon and evening," said...
