Bettendorf, IA

DuTrac Opens New Branch in Bettendorf

By Julien's Journal
juliensjournal.com
 2 days ago

DuTrac Community Credit Union announces the Grand Opening of its newest branch office from 11 AM to 2 PM, Friday, July 8, at 2770 Middle Road, in Bettendorf. The celebration...

Sioux City Journal

Hotel Ottumwa finds potential buyer in Davenport

The iconic Hotel Ottumwa, which has been for sale for almost two years, may have finally found a prospective buyer. The hotel announced on its Facebook page that it had entered a purchase agreement with Bush Construction of Davenport, pending the firm's approval for state historical tax credits, as well as Iowa Workforce Development tax credits.
OTTUMWA, IA
KWQC

Eldridge breaks ground on new 5,000-square-foot event center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new event center in Eldridge broke ground Wednesday. Stephanie and Collin Telsrow broke ground in Eldridge for their new event center, Rolling Meadows Event Center. The couple always wanted to establish themselves in the wedding industry. With the assistance of a growing demand for event...
ELDRIDGE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa man is Lucky for Life in lottery

A Davenport man is looking forward to having evidence from the Iowa Lottery to prove to his family and friends that he really did win a prize of $25,000 a year for life in the Lucky for Life® game. “I still think there’s a doubt until I come home and I have a check,” Doug […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Crumbl Cookies now open in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Everyone that watches Paula Sands Live knows that Paula has quite the passion for sweets. This means she simply could not pass up a chance to visit a new gourmet cookie store that recently opened in the Quad Cities. Crumble Cookies was started by two cousins who...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Luxury dog hotel and day care coming to the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a one-of-a-kind, luxury resort coming to the Quad Cities, and it is just for dogs. K9 Resorts will be open for business July 9, offering day care and boarding services for your dogs. It’s located at 1409 E Kimberly Rd in Davenport. Founded...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bayside Bistro announced on its Facebook page that the location in the Village of East Davenport has closed, effective immediately. The locations in Rock Island and at the Freight House Farmers’ Market are staying open. In the post, the business says it is looking to...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bayside Bistro has closed original Davenport location

The owners of Bayside Bistro announced Tuesday that the Davenport location in the Village in East Davenport is closed. “It is with some sadness but also with hope looking towards the future, that we’re announcing the closure of our Village of East Davenport location effective immediately,” the restaurant said in a release, noting they’re looking for a new spot.
DAVENPORT, IA
KIIK 104.9

Full Schedule For Clinton’s 4th Of July Festival

The City of Clinton the Clinton 4th of July Festival committee is preparing for a full day of fun this Independence Day. There will be plenty of things to do, watch, and enjoy for everyone in Clinton on Monday. The Clinton 4th of July Festival committee released the full schedule of events so people know what's going on and when they can enjoy all of the fun.
CLINTON, IA
B100

Anonymous Davenport Resident Just Won $25,000 a Year for LIFE

An extra approximately $2,000 a month is not going to let you retire early but if you use it right, it could significantly improve your life. You won't be able to quit your job...but going part-time is a distinct possibility. Might I suggest:. Putting Every Penny Towards Paying Off Debt.
DAVENPORT, IA
juliensjournal.com

New Hire at Eagle Point Solar

Eagle Point Solar announced it has hired Chris Hoffman as their Senior Solar Energy Consultant covering the Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, North Liberty corridor and surrounding communities in Iowa. Chris is tasked with building strong client relationships and educating the public on the environmental and financial benefits of solar. Hoffman...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
97X

Beloved QC Taco Shop Getting Ready To Reopen After Fire

A taco shop in Davenport is gearing up to reopen after a fire forced it to close last fall. . will be reopening very soon, though an exact date is not clear, according to a Rudy's representative. Rudy's Tacos had a rough 2021: you may remember a fire last year, caused by a natural gas leak, closed them down in September. The co-owner of Rudy's Tacos, Cassie Kehl, was also diagnosed with a brain tumor early last year and has been deemed unable to work for the rest of her life.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life

CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a Davenport convenience store won a prize of $25,000 a year for life Monday in the Lucky for Life® game. The big win came just a handful of days after a Cedar Rapids couple claimed the same prize from one of the game’s earlier drawings.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

When is it appropriate to set off fireworks in Iowa?

There is a good chance you have already heard people setting off fireworks and firecrackers, even though we’re still a few days away from the Fourth of July. Iowa law states fireworks are only to be set off from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3rd and 4th, but people have already begun to spark their sparklers.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Clinton to host filming of new ‘Field of Dreams’ TV series

Clinton, Iowa will be among the locations for filming of the new Peacock streaming series based on the classic baseball flick, “Field of Dreams.”. Universal Television, LLC, was recently awarded $6 million by the state of Iowa for development of a “Field of Dreams” TV series. Filming will be based in several Iowa counties including Polk, Mahaska, Boone and Clinton, with primary sets located in Polk City, according to a recent state release.
CLINTON, IA
qctoday.com

Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for June 28

Read through the obituaries published today in Moline Dispatch & Rock Island Argus. Lisa Arkeld, 52, of Rock Island, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, in her home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
MOLINE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted for vehicle theft after taking van, leaving it in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
GALESBURG, IL

