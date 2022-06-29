Dubuque Noon Lions Club/Miracle League

The historic log cabin sitting proudly on a hilltop at Dubuque’s Mathias Ham Historic Site has the distinction of being the city’s and Iowa’s oldest remaining house. Most historians agree the cabin originally located at Second and Locusts Streets near St. Raphael Cathedral was built by French Canadian fur trapper Louis Arriandeaux around 1827-28. Several stories center on the history of the cabin and its original owner.
City of Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware has named Umaru Balde as the City of Dubuque’s new Multicultural Family Center Director. As the Multicultural Family Center director, Balde will work with the Multicultural Family Center board of directors to continue to further their mission of empowering all families of Dubuque to reach their potential and building unity through diversity, equity, and inclusion.
A few years ago, Dwight Hopfauf sent in a proposal to the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) Rally called “It’s a H.O.G. Hollywood in Dubuque, Iowa.” Dwight is an experienced motorcycle rally coordinator and rider, who is also the general manager of the Hotel Julien Dubuque. Unfortunately, the...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new event center in Eldridge broke ground Wednesday. Stephanie and Collin Telsrow broke ground in Eldridge for their new event center, Rolling Meadows Event Center. The couple always wanted to establish themselves in the wedding industry. With the assistance of a growing demand for event...
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2022 for providing high-quality, patient-centered maternity care from pregnancy to labor and delivery and postpartum care. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek magazine and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
The Dubuque County Local Board for Emergency Food and Shelter Program awarded over $140,000 to support local food related programs in Dubuque County. This FEMA funding stream was also expanded to be able to support purchases of diapers and feminine products this funding period. A local board comprised of representatives...
When I think about visiting a resort, it’s usually one located in some far off, sunny, tropical spot. Sitting by the water with a cold drink in hand, being served delicious food, and then strolling leisurely back to the pool for some sun. While planning a vacation like this takes not only time but a lot of money, there is an easier way to escape for a few or days.
Reports from authorities in Dubuque said a foreign hacker stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a bank account belonging to Dubuque’s Five Flags Center. Around $300,000 was taken through an unauthorized transaction made via MidWestOne Bank sometime from Friday to Monday, according to Dubuque police. Dubuque police are...
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In this edition, we highlight developments in Dubuque and Manchester, Iowa. A Dubuque...
In just a few weeks, country music fans from all across Iowa and surrounding states will be converging on Monticello, Iowa for four big nights of live music. You can win track tickets for all of the shows right here. The Great Jones County Fair is often referred to as...
Dupaco Community Credit Union officially welcomed customers of Madison, WI-based Home Savings Bank on June 6, 2022, after the successful completion of its account data conversion. The acquisition was announced in October of 2021. Dupaco and Home Savings Bank completed the financial closing on April 30, 2022. The conversion of...
AJ and Justine (Ehlers) Paradiso are overjoyed on the arrival of their daughter, Ellie Ann Paradiso. Ellie was born May 20, 2022, at 12:42 AM, at MercyOne Dubuque, weighing 8.5 pounds and 21 inches long. Ellie was welcomed home by her big sister, Leigha, age 3, and her feline sister, Lucy.
That picture is so perfect it might make you think it isn't real. It definitely is, and is currently for sale. Iowa's oldest city is home to some incredible houses and this is one of them. Listed just over a month ago, it was built in 1885 and has been historically restored.
Shae Pesek and Anna Hankins’s farm is off a gravel road in Coggon, north of Cedar Rapids. Pens for chickens, ducks, and turkeys are woven through yard space, in between a farmhouse, buildings, and sheds. After a rainy morning, the chickens are coming out of the greenhouse and starting to sunbathe in the yard.
Bettendorf fire chief shares firework safety tips ahead of the 4th of July. The Bettendorf fire department wants to remind everyone how dangerous fireworks can be when not used properly. Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life. Updated: 5 hours ago. The day's major news events...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Paige Lafary, 30, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on theft charges. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in Dewitt and Clinton. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said...
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese and kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s...
Dubuque police arrested 54 year old John Greene of Dubuque Tuesday at his residence on charges of assault and false imprisonment, as well as warrants charging domestic assault with injury, two counts of violation of a protective order and driving while barred. According to a report, Greene assaulted 55 year old Kisti Thrasher of Dubuque on Tuesday and 40 year old Amy Nauman of Dubuque on June 19th.
Dubuque is a city steeped in heritage. Dotted with historic structures from the Shot Tower and Star Brewery to the charming Victorian homes lining its bluffs, it’s a city that recognizes and honors its past. Revered by many is Dubuque’s long history of train travel. While notably a...
