ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Melissa Navia On Ortegas And Pike’s Unique Relationship And How It Grows In Season 2

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is still in its first season, but this early batch of episodes has already made it clear that there are some deep relationship dynamics among the characters that are part of the Enterprise crew and that viewers have yet to see the full scope of them. Actress Melissa Navia explained that this is indeed true of Lieutenant Ortegas and Captain Pike. And according to the star, fans will better understand their somewhat quirky bond as it continues in Season 2.

Melissa Navia carved out some time to speak to me recently, and we discussed the unique and, occasionally, informal back and forth they have on the bridge of the Enterprise and other places during Star Trek: Strange New Worlds . As Navia spoke about Pike and Ortegas' relationship, she explained that their humorous exchanges add a bit of authenticity to their bond:

I think we’re going to see more backstory with Ortegas and Pike. What we see [now] though, is essentially a Captain that trusts his helmsman, and vice versa. Sometimes people are like, ‘Oh, [the banter] it’s too informal to be realistic.’ When you speak to members of the military and you speak to people who are in life and death situations in their work all the time, it is absolutely reality to have gallows humor. To be able to talk as if you’re not navigating through a field of meteors. You’re acting like it’s just every day, but you have to or else you will lose your mind. I think Pike and Ortegas really embodied that.

The Strange New Worlds actress pretty much dismissed the notion that Pike and Ortegas back and forth is “informal” and actually in line with the banter that occurs in jobs with similar risks. Paramount+ subscription holders still confused by that will apparently have a better understanding of their relationship in Season 2, which Melissa Navia believes outdoes the first .

Fans of the series might’ve already picked up on the notion that Pike has a different relationship with Ortegas compared to what he has with the others, and that’s due to some subtle clues placed throughout Season 1. Melissa Navia spoke about one of those hints and teased that there’s more to explore there when the new season arrives:

One thing that fans have pointed out was that [Pike] frequently refers to her as Erica. I don’t think Anson or I ever thought anything too much about it, but I love that he does because you see that there is this friendship there that is not just official, but it doesn’t undermine the fact that they are professionals and that they trust each other in life or death situations. So yeah, you’re gonna see more of that in Season 2.

The star also revealed fans can look forward to seeing a few more cool things from her character in Season 1’s final episodes as well. These coming episodes could help to better inform viewers on some key details about Ortegas that they maybe wouldn't have expected.

As of right now, a few things have been revealed when it comes to what Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 has in store for Erica Ortegas. Melissa Melissa Navia gave broad strokes when discussing what lies ahead for the starship helmsman in the new season:

In Season 2, we’re going to see more about her background, and we’re going to see more about just how important flying the ship is. I know fans want to see more, and I’m just like, ‘Just [have a little bit of patience. It’s coming!’

Ortegas hasn’t had quite as much of a chance to shine compared to some of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ other Enterprise crew members, though Melissa Navia revealed that her performance in “The Elysian Kingdon” was a bit more telling about the character than some might think. While Navia didn’t provide specifics, she mentioned that Sir Adya, while not actually Ortegas, was an extension of the latter's personality. If nothing else, that little sliver of information should satisfy eager fans until additional episodes hit streaming.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams new episodes on Paramount+ on Thursdays. Though Season 1 is nearly over, there are plenty of other Trek shows coming in 2022 and beyond , so be sure to hold onto your subscription to the streaming service.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Stranger Things creators reveal they’ve secretly been editing past seasons without viewers noticing

Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have admitted to editing past seasons of their hit Netflix series without announcing the changes to viewers.“We have ‘George Lucas-ed’ things also that people don’t know about,” Matt Duffer said in an interview earlier this month, referring to the Star Wars director’s habit of editing his films years after they’d been released.The Duffer brothers refused to elaborate on which episodes they had altered, though Ross Duffer pointed out that fans could use physical DVD and blu-ray copies to scan for the differences now that the episodes available on Netflix have all been...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Friendship#Gallows Humor#The Strange
GamesRadar

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 9 review: "An unashamed mash-up of Star Trek and Alien"

Warning: This Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 9 review contains major spoilers – many of them set to stun. Boldly go further at your own risk…The unprecedented success of Star Wars led to an explosion of sci-fi movies, as Hollywood studios moved to capture their own piece of the zeitgeist. Among the highest profile were Alien and Star Trek: The Motion Picture, but aside from...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
NBC News

'ER' actor Mary Mara drowns in New York river

Mary T. Mara, a veteran of television dramas including "ER," "Nash Bridges" and "Law & Order," was found dead in a river, New York State Police said Monday. Police believe Mara, 61, drowned while she was swimming in the St. Lawrence River in the town of Cape Vincent on Sunday morning, state police said in a statement.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
SPY

Cut the Cord! The 9 Best TV Antennas Let You Enjoy Free TV Channels in Rural Areas (and Anywhere)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There are several benefits to living in the more remote areas of the country — but signal strength is not one of them. Whether it be smartphone reception or available channels, banking on a good signal more often than not ends in disappointment. One answer to the problem is to invest in one of the best TV antennas for rural areas. Installing an antenna that has been designed with long-distance reception in mind gives...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
122K+
Followers
34K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy