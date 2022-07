So many parks to choose from this summer, check out Tyler Park playground!. Did you know that Tyler Park Louisville has had a beautiful renovation?. Be sure to check out Tyler Park Playground in The Highlands in Louisville, Kentucky. Nestled 3 miles southeast of downtown, this Olmstead-inspired park spawns 13 acres with a unique stone tunnel that leads you from the walking path, playground and sprayground, across Baxter Ave to tennis courts, a cookout area and more.

