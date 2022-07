The State of Illinois is going on a holiday – several tax holidays, that is. The Governor announced the Family Relief Plan Thursday taking effect today, July 1. The plan totals an estimated $1.83 billion in relief, including income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in groceries, gas and school supplies. Pritzker stating that we are doing this because Democrats balanced the budget, eliminated the bill backlog and the state is running at a surplus.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO