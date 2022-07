Post-college, I was in dire need of a paying job while attempting to pursue an editorial career and it just so happened that the Pleats Please Issey Miyake store in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood was hiring. With its crisp, precisely pleated clothing, the brand was long a source of fascination for me, especially during my teen years when I’d loiter about in the area, people-watching. Every customer who flitted in and out of the store was always immaculately dressed, the epitome of who I thought people who worked in fashion should dress. So when the opportunity to interview for a sales associate job popped up, I sent in my resume hoping for the best.

