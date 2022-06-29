ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Watch now: Dan Brady wins GOP Secretary of State nomination

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this submitted video, State Representative Dan...

Counties with the most college graduates in Iowa

Compiled a list of the counties with the most college graduates in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
First General Election Poll Shows Pritzker Leading Bailey

The first poll of the general election shows Governor JB Pritzker leading Republican nominee Darren Bailey, but also shows some possible openings for Bailey to close the gap. The poll of 800 likely general election voters was actually conducted before the Tuesday primary where Bailey wrapped up the GOP nomination. It finds Pritzker ahead, 50 to 43 percent. But it also finds a majority of Illinoisans think the state is moving in the wrong direction.
ILLINOIS STATE
Stoller, Tipsword win nominations in Tuesday’s primary, Burress loses race to Morton doctor

PEORIA, Ill. – The victories continue for candidates in local races following Tuesday’s primary election. Woodford County Chief Sheriffs Deputy Dennis Tipsword, in the newly 105th Illinois House District, bested three other candidates in the Republican primary, and will become the replacement for State Representative Dan Brady, unless Democrats slate a candidate.
PEORIA, IL
Chuck Todd: ‘J.B. Pritzker deserves the credit’ for Illinois' GOP primary results, ‘more than Donald Trump’

Chuck Todd breaks down last night’s primary election results in Illinois, Colorado, Mississippi, and New York. In the Illinois governor's race, former President Trump endorsed State Sen. Darren Bailey "late in the game," after he took the lead in the polls. "It is J.B. Pritzker that deserves the credit for Bailey, more than it is Donald Trump," Todd says. June 29, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
Candidate declares victory in tight PPS board race

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two days after the election, Paris McConnell declared victory Thursday as continued ballot-counting solidified her position as the second-leading vote-getter in the race for a pair of seats on the Peoria Public Schools District 150 School Board. The Peoria County Election Commission tallied 32...
PEORIA, IL
Illinois Republicans Choose Their Candidate for Governor

Herb Trix's guest is Alex Degman, statehouse reporter for Illinois Public Radio. You can also here Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK At 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico (“KRSY, your superkicker in the Pecos Valley”), in 1978. After a stint at an oldies station in Topeka, Kansas (imagine getting paid to play “Louie Louie” and “Great Balls of Fire”), he wormed his way into news, first in Topeka, and then in Freeport Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Oklahoma Governor Primary Election Results

NBC News isn’t showing a breakdown by type of vote in Oklahoma. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by the type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. That information isn’t widely available in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Here are all of Iowa’s new laws starting July 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s 2022 legislative session was packed full of alterations and expansions to state law. From bottle returns to gun legislation, KCCI has broken down some of the most important decisions made. The following bills passed by the Iowa legislature go into effect on July...
Voting Rights for Convicts in Illinois

8th District State Representative La Shawn Ford discusses the push to give convicted inmates the chance to vote. John wants to know what you think, should the right for an individual to vote always be available even while paying their debt to society?
ILLINOIS STATE
Lake County Primary Election Results and Other Illinois Primary News

(Springfield, IL) Statewide races are all set for November after the Tuesday night primary in Illinois. For Governor, incumbent JB Pritzker will square off against Republican Darren Bailey. For the open Secretary of State spot it will be Democrat Alexi Giannoulias against Republican Dan Brady. The Attorney General’s race will pit Democrat Kwame Raoul against Republican Thomas DeVore. For Comptroller, Democrat incumbent Susana Mendoza will take on Republican Shannon Teresi, and for Treasurer Democrat Michael Frerichs will square off against Republican Tom Demmer. One other statewide race will pit incumbent Illinois US Senator Tammy Duckworth against Republican Kathy Salvi.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

