MESA, AZ — Mesa police say in the last two weeks, they have seized large amounts of illegal fireworks at two different locations in Mesa. The first search warrant was executed at a liquor and smoke shop near Country Club Drive and Brown Road on June 24. Police say they received an anonymous tip of the store selling illegal fireworks, which prompted the investigation. Nearly 130 prohibited fireworks worth more than $4,000 were seized from the store according to police, and charges are pending against the store's owner.

MESA, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO