Without Rob Gronkowski for the full season and Chris Godwin for the start of the year, the Buccaneers are going to want to get busy in free agency. Rob Gronkowski has officially retired for the second time. Could he come back again to help the Buccaneers when they need it most? Seems likely. But expecting this all to be a ploy to get out of training camp and the preseason is silly.

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO