Lori Harvey Reveals She’s In ‘A Really Good Space’ And Excited About The Summer

All eyes have been on Lori Harvey after her breakup from Michael B. Jordan and it seems as if the model is doing just fine after the public split.

According to The Jasmine Brand , the entrepreneur did a recent interview where she reveals that she’s in a “really good space” and is excited about the summer, without specifically mentioning the breakup with the 35 year old actor.

“I’m in a really, really good space. Like, really happy. I’m excited for the summer. I feel like this is the first summer that we have kind of no real restrictions, like we’re off lockdown. So I feel good!” she shared.

The 25-year-old also opened up about her skincare brand SKN By LH which launched last year continuing, “Business is going good. I have some new fun projects that are coming soon that I’ve been working on, so I’m extremely excited to share that with everybody. Just excited to continue to grow, continue to evolve, continue to learn as I go.”

We previously reported that the couple reportedly broke up after dating for a year and a half after a source confirmed to PEOPLE ., explaining that “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken.”

The source continued, “They still love each other,” citing that the A Journal for Jourdan actor “matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,” adding that “they still love each other,” and that the A Journal for Jourdan actor “matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term.”

