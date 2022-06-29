ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indictment? Trump linked to armed violence by star WH witness

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who was repeatedly privy to some of the most incriminating parts of the insurrection,...

www.msnbc.com

CNN

This former Trump aide is one of dozens warning he is "unfit to be president"

More than 30 former Trump officials and advisors are speaking out against his leadership and character, yet former President Donald Trump’s supporters seem to ignore the warnings. CNN political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as White House Communications Director, tells Reality Check’s John Avlon what the dangers of a second Trump presidency could be.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Michael Cohen: ‘Donald Trump is the greatest grifter in the history of the United States’

From Big Lie to Big Rip-off: The Trump campaign’s fundraising tactics are in the spotlight this week after the January 6th hearings exposed a fake “Official Election Defense Fund” that raised $250 million to pay for legal fees to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, host of ‘Mea Culpa,’ and principal at Crisis-X, tells Michael Steele that Trump is a “menace.” “It’s sad to see that there are so many people out there that have so much faith in him, after they see exactly what is going on.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump’s coup ‘smoking gun’: DOJ vet says Trump’s ‘at the center’ of ‘criminal conspiracy’

The Jan. 6 committee presented new evidence of Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on the Department of Justice. Three DOJ officials testified before the panel that they threatened to resign if Trump’s plot to put his ally Jeffrey Clark in the top job at the DOJ moved forward. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks it all down with a special panel, including MSNBC’s Neal Katyal, who says Trump “is the hub of the criminal conspiracy.” June 23, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump’s ‘Costanza problem’: Under oath, MAGA aide says 45 knew he was lying about election

During its second public hearing, the Jan. 6 committee argued that Donald Trump acted with illicit intent when he spread election lies, undercutting his “Costanza defense” that he was not lying because he truly believed he won. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the extent of Trump’s election lies and what this evidence means for him going forward. June 13, 2022.
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: New Jan. 6 witness: Trump had mystery call with Putin

THE PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: ALEX HOLDER — In September 2020, U.K. documentarian ALEX HOLDER started working on a film about DONALD TRUMP. Through a connection to JARED KUSHNER, Holder secured access to Trump, former VP MIKE PENCE, Trump’s adult children and other members of the former president’s inner circle. He flew on Air Force One. He interviewed Trump and Pence at the White House. After they left office, Holder continued recording at Bedminster and Mar-a-Lago. On Jan. 6, 2021, he and his cameraman were in Washington filming as the mob sacked the Capitol. The final product is a three-part series called “Unprecedented” that will appear on Discovery+ this summer. Very few people in Trumpworld knew about the project.
POTUS
MSNBC

John Eastman is the latest Trump ally to whine to Tucker Carlson about legal troubles

Conservative lawyer John Eastman, who advised the Trump campaign on ways to overturn the 2020 election, is apparently of great interest to the Department of Justice. On Monday, we learned Eastman had his phone seized by federal investigators in New Mexico last Wednesday. The discovery was made after Eastman filed a motion seeking to have a court return his phone and order officials to destroy what was retrieved from it. Clearly, he’s not happy about the encounter.
POTUS
MSNBC

The questions Michael Flynn refused to answer come into focus

When it comes to understanding what transpired on Jan. 6, there are few potential witnesses more knowledgeable than Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s disgraced former White House national security adviser. As we’ve discussed, Flynn, for example, attended a December 2020 meeting in the Oval Office in which participants discussed declaring...
U.S. POLITICS

