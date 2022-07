LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot inside a vehicle in the Newburg neighborhood on Friday, according to police. Louisville Metro Police said calls came in around 10:30 p.m. to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO