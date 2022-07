HOUSTON -- It was just over a month ago when the Angels beat the Rangers on May 24 and trailed the Astros by only one game in the American League West. But the Angels have imploded since then and with their 8-1 loss to the Astros in the series opener at Minute Maid Park on Friday, they now trail Houston by a season-high 13 1/2 games in the division.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO