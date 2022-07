Nothing Phone (1) will be launching next month and the hype train surrounding the device just won’t stop. While other details are yet to be confirmed about the hardware that the device is packing, Nothing has confirmed the chipset onboard. According to a report (opens in new tab) by Input, it’s now written in stone that the Nothing Phone (1) will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. This has also been confirmed by Carl Pei, who clarified the reason why the company chose the mid-range chipset. Previously, a Geekbench and BIS certification listing hinted that the smartphone runs on this chipset.

