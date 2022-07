The offseason begins as the LA Kings trade for restricted free agent Kevin Fiala. After an unlikely run to the Stanley Cup Playoffs – and a thrilling seven games series against the Oilers – the LA Kings have been preaching that there is room to maneuver to make the team better and begin the next step in getting the team back to the pinnacle of the hockey world. The heavy lifting began today as it was announced that the LA Kings have acquired Kevin Fiala from Minnesota in exchange for the 19th overall pick in the 2022 draft and defensive prospect Brock Faber.

