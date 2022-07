COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect remains on the run following a carjacking and brief police chase in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Police are reporting someone had their truck stolen at gunpoint in the area of Centennial Boulevard and Chuckwagon Road on the northwest side of the city. Later in the day, an officer spotted the stolen vehicle driving erratically.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO