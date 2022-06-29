ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New biometrics laws urgently needed, review finds

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew laws governing biometric technologies are urgently needed, an independent legal review led by Matthew Ryder QC has found. Biometric data includes faces, fingerprints, voices, DNA profiles, and other measurements related to the body. Technologies using this data, such as live facial recognition, are increasingly common. But the review...

BBC

Bowel cancer: How to check your poo

Dame Deborah James, who has died from bowel cancer at the age of 40, told everyone to check their poo as part of her campaign to raise awareness of the disease. We answer the questions that many are asking about one of the most common types of cancer in the UK.
BBC

Pipeline Technique triples workforce with US acquisition

An Aberdeenshire pipeline firm serving the energy industry has tripled its workforce to more than 1,000 with an acquisition in America. Pipeline Technique (PTL) is buying the welding, coating and fabrication arm of Stanley Black and Decker. It will service customers in oil and gas, renewables and carbon capture. PTL...
BBC

Rochdale grooming gang: Town 'will not heal until men deported'

Rochdale cannot start to heal until members of a grooming gang have been deported, the region's mayor has said. Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has urged the government to "get the right outcome" after a ringleader of the gang avoided deportation. Abdul Aziz, 51, was among nine gang members jailed...
TechRadar

OpenSea data breach: NFT owners warned to stay on high alert

The world’s biggest marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFT), OpenSea, has confirmed a data breach has exposed the email addresses attached to user accounts. The company has warned customers that the addresses could now be targeted with phishing attacks and urged everyone to be vigilant. NFTs are digital creations stored...
Benzinga

Charlotte's Web Full Spectrum 'Original Formula' CBD Validated In UK Food Standards Agency Novel Foods Evaluation Process

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWBHF CWEB has passed validation in its Novel Food applications from the Food Standards Agency ("FSA") in the United Kingdom for its Original Formula full-spectrum hemp extract product. This marks a milestone for its Original Formula. Charlotte's Web claims to be the only substantially vertically integrated...
Nature.com

Cough hypersensitivity and chronic cough

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 45 (2022) Cite this article. Chronic cough is globally prevalent across all age groups. This disorder is challenging to treat because many pulmonary and extrapulmonary conditions can present with chronic cough, and cough can also be present without any identifiable underlying cause or be refractory to therapies that improve associated conditions. Most patients with chronic cough have cough hypersensitivity, which is characterized by increased neural responsivity to a range of stimuli that affect the airways and lungs, and other tissues innervated by common nerve supplies. Cough hypersensitivity presents as excessive coughing often in response to relatively innocuous stimuli, causing significant psychophysical morbidity and affecting patients' quality of life. Understanding of the mechanisms that contribute to cough hypersensitivity and excessive coughing in different patient populations and across the lifespan is advancing and has contributed to the development of new therapies for chronic cough in adults. Owing to differences in the pathology, the organs involved and individual patient factors, treatment of chronic cough is progressing towards a personalized approach, and, in the future, novel ways to endotype patients with cough may prove valuable in management.
BBC

Three men's deaths in Birmingham related to new synthetic drug

Three men have died after taking a new synthetic drug, the BBC has learned. The three deaths in Birmingham, since October 2021, happened after the men took opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene. Students Dylan Michael Byfield-Levell, 20, and Jakob Wozniak, 19, both died. Entrepreneur Miles Elliott Davis, 27, also lost his life.
The Independent

Healthcare to undergo ‘digital revolution’ under Government plan

People across the UK will get better access to their NHS records and receive messages from their GP on their phone as part of Government plans to digitise healthcare.The plan for digital health and social care, published on Wednesday, also sets out how patients will be able to manage hospital appointments, book Covid vaccines and have virtual consultations through the NHS app by March 2023.A further 500,000 people are to use remote monitoring to keep an eye on their conditions from home, which will free up hospital beds and frontline workers’ time, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC)...
BBC
The Independent

Privatising NHS services ‘has led to decline in quality of patient care’

Increased privatisation of NHS services has led to a decline in the quality of healthcare and increased rates of deaths from treatable causes, researchers have claimed.Academics said that avoidable deaths increased as more private services were used.They estimated that 557 additional deaths between 2014 and 2020 might be attributed to changes in outsourcing.The study, published in The Lancet Public Health journal, examined the impact of the Health and Social Care Act 2012 in England, which “intensified pressures on the NHS to outsource service provision from state-owned providers to private for-profit providers”.Private sector outsourcing corresponded with significantly increased rates of treatable...
The Independent

Help needed to back quality care for patients amid GP workloads, leaders say

Continuity of care is becoming increasingly difficult to deliver as intense GP workloads now amount to the “most worrying crisis in decades,” according to a medical leader.Professor Martin Marshall, the chair of the Royal College of GPs (RCGP), believes the bond between a GP and their patient is based on trust, often built over time, and is under threat.He is set to tell the RCGP annual conference in London that the challenges GPs face in having the time to try to really get to know their patients pose an “existential threat” to patient care and to the future of general...
BBC

Archie Battersbee parents win appeal to reconsider case

The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life support dispute have won an appeal for his case to be heard again. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. A High Court judge previously ruled Archie was dead and told...
TechCrunch

FCC Commissioner writes to Apple and Google about removing TikTok

“As you know TikTok is an app that is available to millions of Americans through your app stores, and it collects vast troves of sensitive data about those U.S. users. TikTok is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance — an organization that is beholden to the Communist Party of China and required by the Chinese law to comply with PRC’s surveillance demands,” Carr said in a letter addressed to Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook.
IFLScience

World First As “Hologram Patients” Help Train UK Medical Students

Virtual reality is a hot topic right now, and not just because we all haven’t stopped laughing at that “virtual real estate” scam that got popular a little while ago. We use the little parallel universes to play games where we smash up blocks in time with an off-brand dubstep hit, or to learn exactly what a saber-toothed tiger would look like if transported into our modern living room.
Nature.com

Excessive hospitalization of patients with seizures in the Germany prehospital emergency system: a retrospective cohort study

Seizures are a common reason for calling emergency medical services. A lack of guidelines on prehospital treatment in Germany leads to high transportation rates and reduced confidence in decision making by professionals. Our aim was to investigate the reasons for hospitalization and evaluate their necessity. A retrospective analysis of all emergency medical services records in Munich, Germany was performed in order to examine the reasons for hospitalization of patients with seizures and to evaluate their trajectory following admission to a university hospital. 8882 records were analyzed with 415 records reporting seizures (4.9%). Primary endpoint was transportation to hospital. In 380 cases (92%) patients were transported, of which 177 patients (47%) had known epilepsy; 35 patients (8%) were left at scene. Older patients and patients with higher amounts of administered medication at the scene were hospitalized significantly more often (p"‰="‰0.032 and p"‰="‰0.004, respectively). Median hospital length of stay was 1 night [IQR 1"“2]. In patients with out-of-hospital seizures, high hospital transportation rates were evident, most of which could be considered as not indicated. One possible reason is the lack of guidelines in Germany, which leads to uncertainty among medical staff. This results in distress for the patients, their caregivers and consequently high costs.
