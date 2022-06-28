ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman, TX

County Courts, Offices Closed for Holiday

kaufmancounty.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Kaufman County courts and offices will...

www.kaufmancounty.net

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton County Baker Selling ‘Protest Cookies' With a Message

A Denton County baker has been in national food competitions for her elaborate cakes. Now, her sweets are in the spotlight for a different reason. Customers say the sweet treats at Hive Bakery in Flower Mound speak for themselves. Most also like what owner Haley Popp has to say. “When...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
KSST Radio

Greenville Women Jailed After Heroin And Methamphetamine Found During Traffic Stop

2 Men Jailed On Controlled Substance-Related Warrants. Two Greenville women were jailed Thursday after heroin and methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop in Sulphur Springs Thursday evening, according to arrest reports. Two men were also booked into Hopkins County jail over the past couple of days on controlled substance related warrants, according to arrest and jail reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Concert - DeSoto - FREE Event

DeSoto, TX - Come out and celebrate the 4th of July with your friends, family and community! Experience a fun-filled night for the whole family that will feature live music, children's activities, games for all ages, food from a variety of vendors that will be sure to satisfy any taste buds,
DESOTO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County Raises COVID-19 Level to Yellow or ‘Medium'

Tarrant County has raised its COVID-19 community level to yellow, or 'medium,' amid a recent surge in COVID cases. The county had been in the green, or 'low,' since late March. According to Tarrant County's website, the upgrade to medium means that new cases are above 200 (per 100,000 population...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

The Colony man arrested for terroristic threat against Supreme Court

THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 20-year-old man from The Colony has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats against the Supreme Court.Mikeal Deshawn Archambault tweeted he was going to kill the justices after their decision in the Dobbs case overturning Roe v. Wade last week.The tweet, since deleted, said: "I'm finna [sic] everyone in the SUPREME COURT with my ak47."Copies of the tweet quickly spread online, but Archambault's account appears to have been deleted since then.A police spokesman said the department received a phone call from the FBI, alerting them to the tweet and saying they thought the suspect lived in The Colony.Officers went to check his apartment, but Archambault was not there.The department's criminal investigative division and the FBI worked to get a warrant and arrested Archambault on June 26.He was taken to the Denton County Jail, where bond was set at $25,000.
THE COLONY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas' controversial OT Tavern agrees to close amid complaints from businesses, residents

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Homicides, aggravated assaults, and even rape have all been connected to a Dallas bar on Greenville Avenue that the city has been trying to shut down. Now the owner has agreed to close, bringing a sigh of relief to several surrounding business owners and residents who have filed numerous complaints. The owner of OT Tavern said he wants to leave quietly and declined an interview about why he is closing for good after this coming Monday night. But he's facing a nuisance lawsuit from the city, filed before a string of violent incidents that have happened as recently as last month. Cooper...
starlocalmedia.com

Texas house candidate indicted on felony charge by Collin County jury

A former McKinney City Council member and current Dallas police officer who recently won a primary race for Texas House District 61 was indicted by a Collin County jury for a felony charge and was placed on administrative leave by the Dallas Police Department. Collin County court records indicate Frederick...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Shorthorn

Arlington to celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks and festivities

The city of Arlington will host Independence Day celebrations July 3 and 4. The planned festivities will include a fireworks display and an Independence Day parade, according to a city press release. The first day will start with the annual Light Up Arlington event. The celebration kicks off downtown at...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down I-35E lanes in Lewisville

LEWISVILLE, Texas — The southbound lanes of I-35E in Lewisville are closed off while police look into a deadly crash from early Friday morning. The closure is just south of Main Street. Traffic is being diverted off of the highway and onto the access roads. The I-35E Express Lanes are open.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

18-year-old arrested for stealing car from Blue Mound Carvana

BLUE MOUND, Texas - An 18-year-old accused of stealing a car from Carvana is in custody now after officers in Blue Mound tracked him down in Grand Prairie. Armando Carrizales was found to have a weapon on him, which is a violation of his parole. He was arrested and charged...
BLUE MOUND, TX
WFAA

'It's dangerous, and it's also a crime' | Texas safety officials warn teens shooting people with Orbeez guns

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Southlake DPS issued a warning to parents and teens on Thursday about Orbeez toy guns. In a Twitter thread, Southlake DPS said it had received eight calls since February involving Orbeez guns, where teenagers have shot either unsuspecting citizens or cars driving down the road with gel balls. In some cases, the gel balls have been frozen to make them hit harder and cause pain, Southlake DPS said.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox44news.com

Burn ban violation leads to marijuana seizure

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A violation of a burn ban in Navarro County has led to a seizure of marijuana. Sheriff’s deputies and local volunteer fire departments were dispatched around 7:00 p.m. Sunday to a burn ban violation in the 22000 Block of Highway 14 in Richland. As firefighters were busy extinguishing the fire, deputies entered an endangered structure to check for occupants.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CALDERON IBARRA, JUAN; W/M HISPANIC; OCCUPATION: SHEETROCK; EMPLOYER: UNK; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
klif.com

Two Officer Involved Shootings Wednesday Evening in North Texas

(WBAP/KLIF) – Irving / Fort Worth – There have been 2 officer involved shootings in North Texas. One involved a suspect who was shot and killed at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving located near the Texas 121 TEXpress toll road and North MacArthur boulevard. Irving Police say the man who died had been a patient in the emergency room at the hospital and had a handgun.

