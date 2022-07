Kristen Bateman is a fashion writer and founder of jewellery brand Dollchunk. If I had to choose my favourite item in my entire wardrobe, it would be a glass chiclet-style necklace from Chanel. It used to be extremely long, but over time, from excessive wear, it has broken up and been restrung so many times that it is almost choker-length now. For a long time, the necklace was my mother’s only designer piece, an accessory she saved up for before she had kids, which she handed over to me when I was about 10 years old.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO