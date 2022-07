The Drake University Board of Trustees has named alumnus and business executive Mark Ernst, BN’80, as its new chair. Ernst, who has served on the board since 2008 and is currently co-chair of The Ones: Drake’s Campaign for the Brave & Bold, will succeed Peggy Fisher who has served in the role since July 2019. Ernst will begin his term July 1.

