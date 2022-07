July 1 is known for many different things. It’s the first full day of NBA free agency (which used to be more important before that was moved up half a day for TV reasons), it’s the anniversary of the charge up San Juan Hill, and it’s Canada Day. But there’s also another important anniversary commemorated on this day: Bobby Bonilla Day. Under the contract Bonilla signed with the New York Mets in 1991 and the buyout agreement he negotiated in 2000, he receives $1.19 million from the team every July 1 from 2011-35. As expected, that gets a lot of Twitter chatter every July 1, and some of this year’s crop is pretty funny:

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO