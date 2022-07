SAN ANTONIO – We continue to “Pay It 4ward.” Another deserving local non-profit was awarded a one-thousand-dollar check courtesy of Carabin Shaw. This campaign is a way of giving back to local non-profits who do so much in our community. Each month, Anna Shaw from Carabin Shaw awards a local non-profit so they can continue helping others, and News 4 helps spotlight the lucky recipient.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO