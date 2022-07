HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska’s Medical Marijuana petition has to be turned in by July 7 and Nebraska needs at least 87,000 signatures from verified voters. Herban Pulse, a CBD shop in Grand Island, is urging people to sign. Jacy and Pam Todd are the owners of the store and they say that they started their shop because one of Jacy’s military friends, told him that he sleeps better with CBD.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO