3 Georgia Bulldogs predicted to make NFL All-Rookie team

By J.C. Shelton
 3 days ago
Three Georgia Bulldogs have been predicted to the NFL’s All-Rookie team for the 2023 season by NFL.com: Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook and Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker.

One of Georgia’s most prolific receivers over the last three years, George Pickens was drafted No. 52 overall by the Steelers this spring. Pickens caught 90 passes for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career for the Bulldogs.

“In his final draft before retiring as the Steelers’ general manager, Kevin Colbert once again landed a bargain receiver in the second round. Pickens is already impressing, showing off his skills during OTAs. Expect whoever lines up at quarterback for Pittsburgh to regularly lean on his speed and strong hands to make big plays downfield.”

Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia running back James Cook (4) taunts Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

The Bills got one of the most versatile running backs UGA has seen when it took James Cook with the No. 63 overall pick. Whether it’s from the backfield or lined up outside, Cook can find a way to impact the game. The brother of Minnesota Vikings running back, Cook had his best season during the championship run. Cook gained over 2,200 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns in four years in Athens.

“Buffalo selected a running back in the third round of the draft in 2019 and 2020 (Devin Singletary, ‘19; Zack Moss, ‘20), but I thought they would have interest in Cook late in the second round this year because of his all-purpose value. Expect Cook to approach 1,500 total yards from scrimmage in 2022, taking handoffs when he isn’t catching the ball out of the backfield or from the slot. ”

Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) is sacked by Georgia Bulldogs inside linebacker Quay Walker (7) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

The Packers chose Quay Walker with their first pick of the draft at No. 22 overall in an unexpected move. While Walker may not have been the first linebacker tabbed to be taken, his talent and athletic ability is unquestioned. Walker was one of the top performers at the NFL combine. Walker recorded 137 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and 3 pass breakups over four seasons in Athens.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star CB Daniel Harris is ready to commit

Four-star class of 2023 defensive back Daniel Harris is ready to commit. Harris has excellent length and is committing on July 1. Harris’s top schools are Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, and Penn State. Harris has offers from elite college football programs across the country and has received recruiting interest...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star All-American defensive lineman prospect sets July visit dates

Now that a busy June is in the rearview mirror, Florida football’s recruiting staff turns its attention to July — a month that is expected to see another wave of visitors from some of the best prospects around the nation. Many of those who plan on making the trek to Gainesville have already dropped to see what Billy Napier has cooking in Hogtown and are hungry for what is in store at the end of the month.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyst proposes Dolphins make this trade with Giants

The Miami Dolphins have had a jampacked offseason. They fired Brian Flores and hired Mike McDaniel to run their team along with a number of new positional coaches and a new offensive coordinator. They traded for wide receiver Tyreek Hill and gave him a monster extension. A number of new free agents found their way to Miami, including top free agent Terron Armstead. They straightened out Xavien Howard’s contract situation and drafted four rookies.
MIAMI, FL
A surprising name leads Penn State’s all-time leading rushers

Penn State has had a large amount of notable running backs step foot on Beaver Stadium’s grass, including several college hall of fame players. Of those notable men, none of them are actually the all-time leading rusher in the program’s history. Names like Larry Johnson, Saquon Barkley, and Curt Warner are names you expect to see but none of them lead the list. Leading the list is a running back who was more than reliable during his tenure. Speaking of reliability, Penn State has strayed away from the run game but recent recruiting points to that aspect of the game making...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
