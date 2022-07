In recent weeks I’ve written about "on-chain analysis" of cryptocurrency, and what it can and can’t tell regulators about the mechanics of crypto’s financial crisis. Analysis is an important part of the crypto industry. In theory, the shared public blockchain behind each cryptocurrency should give the system more transparency than traditional finance, and firms scour its data for important information about how currencies flow. In practice, however, that data can only tell you so much, and even experts are often forced to rely on guesswork to fill in their understanding of what really happened.

