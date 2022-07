Did you know all of these things about working with concrete?. If you have a batch of concrete to mix but nothing to mix it in, try a 4- x 8-ft. sheet of 1/4- or 3/8-in. plywood. Place a few bricks or scraps of 2×4 under all four of the plywood corners to form a shallow, concave mixing tub. Clean the concrete off thoroughly, and when you’re finished, you can still use the plywood with the other side up. — John Gandolfo.

