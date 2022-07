Well, the first pre-season game of the month is done and dusted. Shrouded in secrecy, it was very difficult to get any sort of coherent information from the official account. But, using the power of imagination, the process of elimination and some downright fabrication, I’m able to bring you a player review… of sorts. Grab a Kit Kat (or other branded wafer-based biscuit), a hot beverage and a healthy attitude to hypotheses as I analyse (in the loosest possible sense) the game…

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO