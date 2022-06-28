ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens WR Devin Duvernay talks about what his speed can bring to Baltimore offense

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have undergone a bit of a shift at the wide receiver position during the 2022 offseason after trading away wideout Marquise Brown and seeing both Sammy Watkins and Miles Boykin depart. They still have talents such as Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II, and Tylan Wallace, and each of those players will have to step up for quarterback Lamar Jackson as pass catchers.

Duvernay spoke to the media after one of Baltimore’s mandatory minicamp practices, and was asked if he feels his speed and explosive ability can open up things down the field for the Ravens’ offense. He said yes, talking about what his speed can bring to the team.

“Yes, of course, of course. I think I can stretch the field – me and ‘Bate’ [Rashod Bateman], for sure [can] stretch the field – make plays, down the field. And whenever ‘G-Ro’ [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] calls it, we’re ready.”

With Brown now in Arizona, Duvernay is currently the team’s No. 2 wideout. He established himself as a Pro Bowl and All-Pro punt returner in 2021, but also showed flashes as a wideout, catching 33 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. His speed will be a welcome asset in 2022, and he should be able to put up plenty of numbers with the amount of targets that are available to be picked up.

