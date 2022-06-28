Ravens WR James Proche II discusses how it's been getting to know new undrafted WRs

The Baltimore Ravens are putting the upmost confidence in their current group of wide receivers, especially after trading away No. 1 wideout Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. Players such as Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace will have to step up as well as others, including some of the undrafted pass catchers.

When Proche was asked about how it’s been getting to know the new undrafted wide receivers and showing them the way, he talked about how he’s enjoyed it and that he and the other wideouts on the roster just want to win, so they’re trying to make everybody better.

“Oh yes, it’s been cool. I always like taking people with me wherever I go, as far as like, just picking the young guy up. I had that responsibility at SMU, so it was easy, especially with ‘Bate’ [Rashod Bateman], ‘Duv’ [Devin Duvernay], ‘Jay’ [Jaylon Moore], ‘Bin’ [Binjimen Victor], guys that have been here before – Tylan [Wallace] – to kind of like … We don’t have any egos with this. We just want to win and get better. They said [the] tide rises all ships, so we’re just trying to make everybody better.”

Proche is in-line for a much bigger role in 2022, and he appears ready for it after having plenty of flashes over the course of his first two NFL seasons. He’s totaled 17 receptions for 216 yards, showing great hands and the ability to get open.

With the team opting not to bring in a veteran wideout at this stage, undrafted players such as Makai Polk, Shemar Bridges, Devon Williams and others will have the opportunity to push for a roster spot. Baltimore looks to have prioritized big-bodied wideouts in undrafted free agency, and there is a potential clear path for one of them to make the final 53-man roster.