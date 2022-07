The number of BTC sitting on exchanges has declined to a 3-year low. Wholecoiners are on the rise charting a new all-time high. With bitcoin losing nearly half its value at one point a week ago and marking an 18-month low, the asset’s situation seemed gloomy at best. However, there are some positive signs as investors have been continuously withdrawing their BTC holdings from exchanges.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO