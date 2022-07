TORONTO -- Timing is everything, and for the entire month of June, Yusei Kikuchi had struggled with that concept. Then, over six innings that were as surprising as they were necessary on Thursday night at Rogers Centre, Kikuchi looked like a brand new man. More than just a 4-1 win to open the series against the Rays, this was an opportunity for the Blue Jays to exhale, even just for a moment.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO