Season in Review: Men's Basketball

Tracy Frey has deteriorating circulation in her legs, and her kidneys are on the brink of failure. But the 54-year-old high school librarian from McAllen remains optimistic. That’s because she was among the first given tirzepatide, a newly approved diabetes medication that in clinical trials showed tantalizing results. Sold under the brand name Mounjaro, the drug did more than just improve blood sugar levels—patients also lost an average of between 35 and 52 pounds, depending on the dosage they received. The potential benefit of weight loss is particularly exciting to Frey, who has lost 110 pounds since having gastric sleeve surgery in 2015 but still weighs about 370 pounds.

3 DAYS AGO