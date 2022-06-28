ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Season in Review: Men's Basketball

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO GRANDE VALLEY – UTRGV men's basketball is on the court again this summer with a new-look roster, completing a year of transition that was 2021-22. After the tragic passing of head coach Lew Hill in February 2021, UTRGV welcomed in a new coaching staff and a roster split almost equally...

#TBT: Women's Golf Sets Program Record at Islander Classic

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team opened their spring slate at the Islander Classic at Brackenridge Park Golf Course in San Antonio and by the end of the third round the Vaqueros accomplished something that had never been done before in program history.
EDINBURG, TX
UTRGV Student-Athletes Earn 70 Spring and Freshman/Transfers Academic All-WAC Honors

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced on Wednesday that 68 student-athletes at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley competing in either the spring sports of baseball and men's and women's golf, tennis, and outdoor track & field, or in any sports as freshmen or transfers, have earned 70 Academic All-WAC honors.
TENNIS
PSJA ISD breaks ground on renovations for high school fields

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its four high school athletic field renovations. The district invested over $8.7 million in renovations which will include new synthetic turf for football and soccer, goal posts, scoreboards and new play clocks. PSJA Early College High School in San Juan, PSJA North Early […]
PHARR, TX
‘Remodeled’ campsites open at Bentsen-RGV State Park

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Newly “remodeled” campsites are now open for reservation at the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park. The Texas Parks and Wildlife department at Bentsen-RGV State Park is proudly welcoming visitors to their campsite this summer. According to a social media post, staff at the park have made efforts to enhance the camping […]
MISSION, TX
Edinburg-Harlingen connector to close Tuesday night

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg to Harlingen direct connector will be closed due to the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project. Traffic will be temporarily shifted into the left lane of the new Edinburg to McAllen connector. Both the closure and traffic shift are scheduled for Tuesday night until Wednesday. The traffic shift is expected to be […]
EDINBURG, TX
Ramirez: Best part of all? Starship is being built in Brownsville, Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The best part about SpaceX launching Starship from Boca Chica is that the people of Brownsville and Cameron County built most of the rocket. This is the view of Helen Ramirez, executive director of the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation (GBIC) and interim city manager for the City of Brownsville.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
List of 4th of July events around the Rio Grande Valley

Here's a list of events happening around the Rio Grande Valley this holiday weekend:. The City of Harlingen is hosting their Harlingen Freedom Fest on July 2. This year Josh Abbott Band will take the stage. Their will be a firework show, a beer garden, a car show, food, kid carnival and more. It is free to the public!
MCALLEN, TX
Harlingen Freedom Fest implements biking

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will host its second annual Freedom Fest Social Bike Ride Saturday. The biking event is scheduled to begin 8 a.m. Saturday at Lon C. Hill Park. A group photo will be taken at the end of the ride at Iwo Jima Monument. The public is encouraged to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
#Utrgv#Rio Grande Valley#Utsa#Wac
Brownsville to host Fourth of July tailgate

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department will host a tailgate for the Fourth of July. The salute to freedom celebration will have live music, food vendors, fireworks and tailgating. Tailgating begins at 5 p.m. Monday at the Brownsville Sports Park. Gates to the event open at 6 p.m. Admission is free. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Weslaco EDC welcomes Johnson Controls to its city

WESLACO, Texas – Weslaco Economic Development Corporation has welcomed Johnson Controls to its city. “We are excited to have Johnson Controls. They are a huge company. They have over 150,000 employees, worldwide. They are in 2,000 locations across the country. That we can attract a company of this magnitude says a lot about this community,” said Steve Valdez, executive director of Weslaco EDC.
WESLACO, TX
Garza: Wear a mask if traveling this holiday weekend

WESLACO, Texas – With the 4th of July holiday weekend coming up, Cameron County Commissioner David A. Garza has urged Rio Grande Valley residents to wear masks, especially if traveling. Garza spoke about a recent increase rise in Covid-19 cases in the Rio Grande Valley while attending a Lower...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
RGV company claims no ties to migrant tragedy

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fifty people died Monday after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road near San Antonio. The truck was believed to be owned by an Alamo man, but the family says their trailer is parked at home and they believe it was cloned. Felipe Betancourt Jr. says his father […]
Food Bank RGV to host produce pop up

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, in partnership with the city of Alamo will have free produce Wednesday. The mobile pop-up will be distributing produce, such as fruits and vegetables. Food will be distributed from 9 to 11 a.m. or until supplies last. Route pick-up starts on Business 83, […]
Pharr interchange to close next week

Those driving from Edinburg to Harlingen will see a change after the 4th of July holiday. The bridge for that route will close on Tuesday, July 5 during the overnight hours, the Texas Department of Transportation said. Those wanting to go to Harlingen will now use a designated lane on...
PHARR, TX
A New Diabetes Drug Could Help Many in the Rio Grande Valley—If They Can Afford It

Tracy Frey has deteriorating circulation in her legs, and her kidneys are on the brink of failure. But the 54-year-old high school librarian from McAllen remains optimistic. That’s because she was among the first given tirzepatide, a newly approved diabetes medication that in clinical trials showed tantalizing results. Sold under the brand name Mounjaro, the drug did more than just improve blood sugar levels—patients also lost an average of between 35 and 52 pounds, depending on the dosage they received. The potential benefit of weight loss is particularly exciting to Frey, who has lost 110 pounds since having gastric sleeve surgery in 2015 but still weighs about 370 pounds.
Survivor of drunk driving accident speaks out in TxDOT PSA

As a 4-year-old, Analicia Zarate survived a drunk driving accident that killed her mother. “All I remember is getting buckled into a car seat and waking up in a hospital a week later,” the Edinburg native recalled. “There was a stop sign, and he didn't stop. A drunk driver took my mother from me."
EDINBURG, TX
Large Travel Center & New Restaurants Coming To Mercedes

The Expressway 83 space near the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets will soon have a major restaurant and fueling stop development as a 12,000-square-foot travel center comes to Mercedes. Waxahachie-based Victron Energy Inc. has broken ground on the development, which will be located on the intersection of the expressway’s frontage...
Cameron County becomes ‘high’ risk location for COVID-19

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The CDC reporting on Wednesday that Cameron County has high levels of COVID-19 transmission. After the county is listed as a “high” risk location, doctors are now urging residents to be mindful and aware as the virus spreads.  “Two weeks ago we had anywhere between 2 and 5 people hospitalized on […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

